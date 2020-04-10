Automotive Wireless Charging Market 2020| Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments And Future Investments By Forecast To 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Automotive Wireless Charging Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive Wireless Charging Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Automotive Wireless Charging Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Complete study of the global Automotive Wireless Charging market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Wireless Charging industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Wireless Charging production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Automotive Wireless Charging market include _ BridgeWave, Cambium Networks, DragonWave, Exalt, Fastback Networks, HXI, LightPointe, Mimosa, Proxim, RACOM, Radwin, Ruckus, Siklu, Trango Systems, Ubiquiti Networks, etc.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Automotive Wireless Charging industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automotive Wireless Charging manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automotive Wireless Charging industry.

Global Automotive Wireless Charging Market Segment By Type:

, Static Base Station, Dynamic Base Station

Global Automotive Wireless Charging Market Segment By Application:

Electric Vehicle Hybrid Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automotive Wireless Charging industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Wireless Charging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Wireless Charging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Wireless Charging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Wireless Charging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Wireless Charging market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Wireless Charging Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Wireless Charging Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Static Base Station

1.4.3 Dynamic Base Station

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Wireless Charging Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Electric Vehicle

1.5.3 Hybrid Vehicle 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Automotive Wireless Charging Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Automotive Wireless Charging Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Wireless Charging Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Automotive Wireless Charging Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Automotive Wireless Charging Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Automotive Wireless Charging Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Wireless Charging Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Wireless Charging Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Wireless Charging Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Wireless Charging Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Automotive Wireless Charging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Automotive Wireless Charging Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Automotive Wireless Charging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Wireless Charging Revenue in 2019

3.3 Automotive Wireless Charging Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Automotive Wireless Charging Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Automotive Wireless Charging Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automotive Wireless Charging Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Wireless Charging Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Automotive Wireless Charging Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automotive Wireless Charging Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Wireless Charging Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Automotive Wireless Charging Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Automotive Wireless Charging Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Automotive Wireless Charging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Automotive Wireless Charging Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Wireless Charging Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Automotive Wireless Charging Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Automotive Wireless Charging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Automotive Wireless Charging Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Automotive Wireless Charging Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Automotive Wireless Charging Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Automotive Wireless Charging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Automotive Wireless Charging Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Automotive Wireless Charging Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Automotive Wireless Charging Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Automotive Wireless Charging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Automotive Wireless Charging Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Wireless Charging Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Automotive Wireless Charging Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Wireless Charging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Wireless Charging Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Automotive Wireless Charging Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Automotive Wireless Charging Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Automotive Wireless Charging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Automotive Wireless Charging Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Automotive Wireless Charging Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Automotive Wireless Charging Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Automotive Wireless Charging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Automotive Wireless Charging Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Fulton

13.1.1 Fulton Company Details

13.1.2 Fulton Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Fulton Automotive Wireless Charging Introduction

13.1.4 Fulton Revenue in Automotive Wireless Charging Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Fulton Recent Development

13.2 Qualcomm Technologies

13.2.1 Qualcomm Technologies Company Details

13.2.2 Qualcomm Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Qualcomm Technologies Automotive Wireless Charging Introduction

13.2.4 Qualcomm Technologies Revenue in Automotive Wireless Charging Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Qualcomm Technologies Recent Development

13.3 Evatran

13.3.1 Evatran Company Details

13.3.2 Evatran Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Evatran Automotive Wireless Charging Introduction

13.3.4 Evatran Revenue in Automotive Wireless Charging Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Evatran Recent Development

13.4 Momentum Dynamics

13.4.1 Momentum Dynamics Company Details

13.4.2 Momentum Dynamics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Momentum Dynamics Automotive Wireless Charging Introduction

13.4.4 Momentum Dynamics Revenue in Automotive Wireless Charging Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Momentum Dynamics Recent Development

13.5 Toshiba

13.5.1 Toshiba Company Details

13.5.2 Toshiba Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Toshiba Automotive Wireless Charging Introduction

13.5.4 Toshiba Revenue in Automotive Wireless Charging Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Toshiba Recent Development

13.6 Bosch

13.6.1 Bosch Company Details

13.6.2 Bosch Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Bosch Automotive Wireless Charging Introduction

13.6.4 Bosch Revenue in Automotive Wireless Charging Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Bosch Recent Development

13.7 HEVO Power

13.7.1 HEVO Power Company Details

13.7.2 HEVO Power Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 HEVO Power Automotive Wireless Charging Introduction

13.7.4 HEVO Power Revenue in Automotive Wireless Charging Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 HEVO Power Recent Development

13.8 TDK Corporation

13.8.1 TDK Corporation Company Details

13.8.2 TDK Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 TDK Corporation Automotive Wireless Charging Introduction

13.8.4 TDK Corporation Revenue in Automotive Wireless Charging Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 TDK Corporation Recent Development

13.9 ZTE Corporation

13.9.1 ZTE Corporation Company Details

13.9.2 ZTE Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 ZTE Corporation Automotive Wireless Charging Introduction

13.9.4 ZTE Corporation Revenue in Automotive Wireless Charging Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 ZTE Corporation Recent Development

13.10 Alticor

13.10.1 Alticor Company Details

13.10.2 Alticor Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Alticor Automotive Wireless Charging Introduction

13.10.4 Alticor Revenue in Automotive Wireless Charging Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Alticor Recent Development

13.11 Texas Instruments

10.11.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

10.11.2 Texas Instruments Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Texas Instruments Automotive Wireless Charging Introduction

10.11.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Automotive Wireless Charging Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

13.12 Mojo Mobility

10.12.1 Mojo Mobility Company Details

10.12.2 Mojo Mobility Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Mojo Mobility Automotive Wireless Charging Introduction

10.12.4 Mojo Mobility Revenue in Automotive Wireless Charging Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Mojo Mobility Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

