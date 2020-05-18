Bacteriophage Therapy Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments

The market research report is a brilliant, complete, and much-needed resource for companies, stakeholders, and investors interested in the global Bacteriophage Therapy market. It informs readers about key trends and opportunities in the global Bacteriophage Therapy market along with critical market dynamics expected to impact the global market growth. It offers a range of market analysis studies, including production and consumption, sales, industry value chain, competitive landscape, regional growth, and price. On the whole, it comes out as an intelligent resource that companies can use to gain a competitive advantage in the global Bacteriophage Therapy market.

Key companies operating in the global Bacteriophage Therapy market include Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eliava Biopreparations Ltd., Pherecydes Pharma, Intralytix, Inc., Phagelux Inc., Nextbiotics, InnoPhage, Ltd, Locus Biosciences, Inc., TechnoPhage, Eligo Bioscience SA, Phagomed Biopharma GmbH., PhagePro, Inc., Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Inc., EnBiotix, Inc., Intodeworld, Inc., BiomX Ltd., Phi Therapeutics, Fixed-phage Ltd., Micreos BV, ContraFect Corporation, etc.

Segmental Analysis

Both developed and emerging regions are deeply studied by the authors of the report. The regional analysis section of the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Bacteriophage Therapy market on the basis of region. Each region is exhaustively researched about so that players can use the analysis to tap into unexplored markets and plan powerful strategies to gain a foothold in lucrative markets.

Global Bacteriophage Therapy Market Segment By Type:

,Oral,Topical,Parenteral

Global Bacteriophage Therapy Market Segment By Application:

,Organ Transplantation,Bacterial Infections,Alcoholic Hepatitis,Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Bacteriophage Therapy market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bacteriophage Therapy market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Bacteriophage Therapy industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bacteriophage Therapy market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bacteriophage Therapy market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bacteriophage Therapy market

TOC

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Research Process

1.4.2 Data Triangulation

1.4.3 Research Approach

1.4.4 Base Year

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.6 The Covid-19 Impact on Bacteriophage Therapy Industry

1.7 COVID-19 Impact: Bacteriophage Therapy Market Trends 2 Global Bacteriophage Therapy Quarterly Market Size Analysis

2.1 Bacteriophage Therapy Business Impact Assessment – COVID-19

2.1.1 Global Bacteriophage Therapy Market Size, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026

2.2 Global Bacteriophage Therapy Quarterly Market Size 2020-2021

2.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

2.3.1 Drivers

2.3.2 Restraints

2.3.3 Opportunities

2.3.4 Challenges 3 Quarterly Competitive Assessment, 2020

3.1 By Players, Global Bacteriophage Therapy Quarterly Market Size, 2019 VS 2020

3.2 By Players, Bacteriophage Therapy Headquarters and Area Served

3.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Bacteriophage Therapy Market

3.4 Key Players Bacteriophage Therapy Product Offered

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Impact of Covid-19 on Bacteriophage Therapy Segments, By Type

4.1 Introduction

1.4.1 Oral

1.4.2 Topical

1.4.3 Parenteral

4.2 By Type, Global Bacteriophage Therapy Market Size, 2019-2021 5 Impact of Covid-19 on Bacteriophage Therapy Segments, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.5.1 Organ Transplantation

5.5.2 Bacterial Infections

5.5.3 Alcoholic Hepatitis

5.5.4 Other

5.2 By Application, Global Bacteriophage Therapy Market Size, 2019-2021

5.2.1 By Application, Global Bacteriophage Therapy Market Size by Application, 2019-2021 6 Geographic Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of US

6.2.2 US

6.2.3 Canada

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Europe

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 UK

6.3.5 Italy

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Asia-Pacific

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 Japan

6.4.4 South Korea

6.4.5 India

6.4.6 ASEAN

6.5 Rest of World

6.5.1 Latin America

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

7.1.1 Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Business Overview

7.1.2 Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Bacteriophage Therapy Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.1.3 Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Bacteriophage Therapy Product Introduction

7.1.4 Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.2 Eliava Biopreparations Ltd.

7.2.1 Eliava Biopreparations Ltd. Business Overview

7.2.2 Eliava Biopreparations Ltd. Bacteriophage Therapy Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.2.3 Eliava Biopreparations Ltd. Bacteriophage Therapy Product Introduction

7.2.4 Eliava Biopreparations Ltd. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.3 Pherecydes Pharma

7.3.1 Pherecydes Pharma Business Overview

7.3.2 Pherecydes Pharma Bacteriophage Therapy Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.3.3 Pherecydes Pharma Bacteriophage Therapy Product Introduction

7.3.4 Pherecydes Pharma Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.4 Intralytix, Inc.

7.4.1 Intralytix, Inc. Business Overview

7.4.2 Intralytix, Inc. Bacteriophage Therapy Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.4.3 Intralytix, Inc. Bacteriophage Therapy Product Introduction

7.4.4 Intralytix, Inc. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.5 Phagelux Inc.

7.5.1 Phagelux Inc. Business Overview

7.5.2 Phagelux Inc. Bacteriophage Therapy Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.5.3 Phagelux Inc. Bacteriophage Therapy Product Introduction

7.5.4 Phagelux Inc. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.6 Nextbiotics

7.6.1 Nextbiotics Business Overview

7.6.2 Nextbiotics Bacteriophage Therapy Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.6.3 Nextbiotics Bacteriophage Therapy Product Introduction

7.6.4 Nextbiotics Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.7 InnoPhage, Ltd

7.7.1 InnoPhage, Ltd Business Overview

7.7.2 InnoPhage, Ltd Bacteriophage Therapy Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.7.3 InnoPhage, Ltd Bacteriophage Therapy Product Introduction

7.7.4 InnoPhage, Ltd Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.8 Locus Biosciences, Inc.

7.8.1 Locus Biosciences, Inc. Business Overview

7.8.2 Locus Biosciences, Inc. Bacteriophage Therapy Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.8.3 Locus Biosciences, Inc. Bacteriophage Therapy Product Introduction

7.8.4 Locus Biosciences, Inc. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.9 TechnoPhage

7.9.1 TechnoPhage Business Overview

7.9.2 TechnoPhage Bacteriophage Therapy Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.9.3 TechnoPhage Bacteriophage Therapy Product Introduction

7.9.4 TechnoPhage Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.10 Eligo Bioscience SA

7.10.1 Eligo Bioscience SA Business Overview

7.10.2 Eligo Bioscience SA Bacteriophage Therapy Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.10.3 Eligo Bioscience SA Bacteriophage Therapy Product Introduction

7.10.4 Eligo Bioscience SA Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.11 Phagomed Biopharma GmbH.

7.11.1 Phagomed Biopharma GmbH. Business Overview

7.11.2 Phagomed Biopharma GmbH. Bacteriophage Therapy Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.11.3 Phagomed Biopharma GmbH. Bacteriophage Therapy Product Introduction

7.11.4 Phagomed Biopharma GmbH. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.12 PhagePro, Inc.

7.12.1 PhagePro, Inc. Business Overview

7.12.2 PhagePro, Inc. Bacteriophage Therapy Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.12.3 PhagePro, Inc. Bacteriophage Therapy Product Introduction

7.12.4 PhagePro, Inc. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.13 Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Inc.

7.13.1 Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Inc. Business Overview

7.13.2 Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Inc. Bacteriophage Therapy Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.13.3 Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Inc. Bacteriophage Therapy Product Introduction

7.13.4 Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Inc. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.14 EnBiotix, Inc.

7.14.1 EnBiotix, Inc. Business Overview

7.14.2 EnBiotix, Inc. Bacteriophage Therapy Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.14.3 EnBiotix, Inc. Bacteriophage Therapy Product Introduction

7.14.4 EnBiotix, Inc. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.15 Intodeworld, Inc.

7.15.1 Intodeworld, Inc. Business Overview

7.15.2 Intodeworld, Inc. Bacteriophage Therapy Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.15.3 Intodeworld, Inc. Bacteriophage Therapy Product Introduction

7.15.4 Intodeworld, Inc. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.16 BiomX Ltd.

7.16.1 BiomX Ltd. Business Overview

7.16.2 BiomX Ltd. Bacteriophage Therapy Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.16.3 BiomX Ltd. Bacteriophage Therapy Product Introduction

7.16.4 BiomX Ltd. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.17 Phi Therapeutics

7.17.1 Phi Therapeutics Business Overview

7.17.2 Phi Therapeutics Bacteriophage Therapy Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.17.3 Phi Therapeutics Bacteriophage Therapy Product Introduction

7.17.4 Phi Therapeutics Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.18 Fixed-phage Ltd.

7.18.1 Fixed-phage Ltd. Business Overview

7.18.2 Fixed-phage Ltd. Bacteriophage Therapy Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.18.3 Fixed-phage Ltd. Bacteriophage Therapy Product Introduction

7.18.4 Fixed-phage Ltd. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.19 Micreos BV

7.19.1 Micreos BV Business Overview

7.19.2 Micreos BV Bacteriophage Therapy Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.19.3 Micreos BV Bacteriophage Therapy Product Introduction

7.19.4 Micreos BV Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.20 ContraFect Corporation

7.20.1 ContraFect Corporation Business Overview

7.20.2 ContraFect Corporation Bacteriophage Therapy Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.20.3 ContraFect Corporation Bacteriophage Therapy Product Introduction

7.20.4 ContraFect Corporation Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments 8 Key Findings 9 Appendix

9.1 About US

9.2 Disclaimer

