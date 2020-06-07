Beverage Processing Equipment MARKET INSIGHTS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITY & INCLUDING COVID-19 IMPACT FORECAST

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Beverage Processing Equipment market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global beverage processing equipment market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, beverage type, and region.

Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market: Overview

Beverage processing equipment are used for production of bottled waters, soft drinks, juices, beer, wines, cider, etc. These equipments process raw materials such as water, fruits, vegetables, and flavoring agents to form drinks. The processing line of beverages is divided into various sections such as preparation of sugar syrup, fermentation, blending, pasteurizing, etc.

Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market: Dynamics

Increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages, coupled with growing popularity for craft beer and social acceptance in developed and developing countries are major factors expected to drive growth of the global beverage processing equipment market. Additionally, growing demand for pasteurized milk to combat outbreaks related to raw milk, coupled with increasing demand for ultra-heat treatment (UHT) milk and organic milk across the globe, owing to healthy and nutritious diet are other factors expected to fuel the growth of target market. Growing urbanization, coupled with increasing disposable income, hectic lifestyle, especially among working women, etc. are some of the other factors projected to support revenue growth of the target market to a certain extent.

However, high maintenance cost and regulations pertaining to high quality product owing to scaling and fouling of equipment are major factors which may hamper growth of the target market to certain extent.

Growing inclination towards diet-based drinks among consumers across the globe and increasing investment for R&D activities in beverage industry are expected to create lucrative revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market.

Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

Among product type segments, the brewery equipment segment is expected to account for highest revenue share whereas the filtration equipment segment is projected to grow at a faster rate in the target market in the next 10 years. This is attributable to increasing adoption of membrane filtration technology in beverage industry and growing demand for alcoholic beverages.

Among beverage type segments, the alcoholic beverages segment is expected to account for highest growth in terms of revenue and projected to register fastest growth rate in the potential market in the years to come. This can be attributed to increasing demand for these beverages, especially low-calorie beer in developed and developing countries.

Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is estimated to account for significant revenue share contribution, and expected to dominate in the global beverage processing equipment market. This dominance can be attributed to increasing demand for beverages such as dairy, fruit juices, alcoholic, and other beverages coupled with growing awareness for fruit juices, growing consumption of liquid diets owing to busy lifestyles, especially in US, in the region. The Europe beverage processing equipment market is projected to grow at a moderate rate in the target market. The Asia Pacific market is projected to register fastest growth rate in the next 10 years, owing to rapid urbanization, hectic lifestyle, and increasing spending capacity. Growing awareness among consumers towards health benefits coupled with rising demand for diet-based beverages in various countries in the region.

Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Product Type:

Brewery Equipment

Filtration Equipment

Carbonation Equipment

Sugar Dissolvers and Blenders & Mixers

Heat Exchangers

Others (Pumps, etc.)

Segmentation on the Basis of Beverage Type:

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Dairy Beverages

