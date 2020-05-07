Biobanking Market 2020-2026: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth

Complete study of the global Biobanking market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Biobanking industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Biobanking production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Biobanking market include , Beckman Coulter, Thermo Fisher, Panasonic, Sigma-Aldrich, SOL Group, Promega, BD, Brooks Life Science, QIAGEN, Tecan Group, Lifeline Scientific, So-Low, LVL Technologies, DNA Genotek, Micronic, Askion, Biolife Solutions, Cryo Bio System, BioRep

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Biobanking industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Biobanking manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Biobanking industry.

Global Biobanking Market Segment By Type:

Biobank is a biorepository for the preservation and collection of biological material used for diagnosis, biodiversity studies, and research. Depending on the aims of research, different biobanks store different kinds of samples such as tissues, blood, serum, DNA, and RNA. The classification of Biobanking includes Equipment and Consumable. The proportion of Equipment in 2015 is about 41.42% and the proportion keeps steady. The Application of Biobanking is Virtual Biobanks, Tissue Biobanks and Population Biobanks. The most proportion of Biobanking is Population Biobanks and the consumption in 2015 is 849.17 M USD. Tissue Biobanks is the second and the consumption in 2015 is 676.22 M USD North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42.90% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32.09%. China consumption market share is about4.84%. The market is relatively dispersion. Beckman Coulter, Thermo Fisher, Panasonic, Sigma-Aldrich, SOL Group are the leaders of the industry, they together with 32.28% market and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. In 2019, the global Biobanking market size was US$ 2735.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Biobanking market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Biobanking industry. The research report studies the Biobanking market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. Global Biobanking market: Drivers and Restraints This section covers the various factors driving the global Biobanking market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market. Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market. Global Biobanking market: Segment Analysis The global Biobanking market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product. Global Biobanking market: Regional Analysis The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026. Global Biobanking market: Key Players The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market. By the type, the market is primarily split into,Equipment,Consumable By the application, this report covers the following segments,Virtual Biobanks,Tissue Biobanks,Population Biobanks Competitive Landscape: The Biobanking key manufacturers in this market include:,Beckman Coulter,Thermo Fisher,Panasonic,Sigma-Aldrich,SOL Group,Promega,BD,Brooks Life Science,QIAGEN,Tecan Group,Lifeline Scientific,So-Low,LVL Technologies,DNA Genotek,Micronic,Askion,Biolife Solutions,Cryo Bio System,BioRep

Global Biobanking Market Segment By Application:

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Biobanking industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key companies operating in the global Biobanking market include , Beckman Coulter, Thermo Fisher, Panasonic, Sigma-Aldrich, SOL Group, Promega, BD, Brooks Life Science, QIAGEN, Tecan Group, Lifeline Scientific, So-Low, LVL Technologies, DNA Genotek, Micronic, Askion, Biolife Solutions, Cryo Bio System, BioRep

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biobanking market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Biobanking industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biobanking market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biobanking market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biobanking market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Biobanking

1.1 Biobanking Market Overview

1.1.1 Biobanking Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Biobanking Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Biobanking Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Biobanking Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Biobanking Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Biobanking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Biobanking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Biobanking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Biobanking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Biobanking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Biobanking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Biobanking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Biobanking Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Biobanking Industry

1.7.1.1 Biobanking Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Biobanking Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Biobanking Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Biobanking Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Biobanking Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Biobanking Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Biobanking Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Equipment

2.5 Consumable 3 Biobanking Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Biobanking Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Biobanking Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Biobanking Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Virtual Biobanks

3.5 Tissue Biobanks

3.6 Population Biobanks 4 Global Biobanking Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Biobanking Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Biobanking as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Biobanking Market

4.4 Global Top Players Biobanking Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Biobanking Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Biobanking Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Beckman Coulter

5.1.1 Beckman Coulter Profile

5.1.2 Beckman Coulter Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Beckman Coulter Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Beckman Coulter Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Beckman Coulter Recent Developments

5.2 Thermo Fisher

5.2.1 Thermo Fisher Profile

5.2.2 Thermo Fisher Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Thermo Fisher Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Thermo Fisher Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Thermo Fisher Recent Developments

5.3 Panasonic

5.5.1 Panasonic Profile

5.3.2 Panasonic Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Panasonic Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Panasonic Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Sigma-Aldrich Recent Developments

5.4 Sigma-Aldrich

5.4.1 Sigma-Aldrich Profile

5.4.2 Sigma-Aldrich Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Sigma-Aldrich Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Sigma-Aldrich Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Sigma-Aldrich Recent Developments

5.5 SOL Group

5.5.1 SOL Group Profile

5.5.2 SOL Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 SOL Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 SOL Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 SOL Group Recent Developments

5.6 Promega

5.6.1 Promega Profile

5.6.2 Promega Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Promega Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Promega Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Promega Recent Developments

5.7 BD

5.7.1 BD Profile

5.7.2 BD Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 BD Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 BD Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 BD Recent Developments

5.8 Brooks Life Science

5.8.1 Brooks Life Science Profile

5.8.2 Brooks Life Science Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Brooks Life Science Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Brooks Life Science Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Brooks Life Science Recent Developments

5.9 QIAGEN

5.9.1 QIAGEN Profile

5.9.2 QIAGEN Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 QIAGEN Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 QIAGEN Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 QIAGEN Recent Developments

5.10 Tecan Group

5.10.1 Tecan Group Profile

5.10.2 Tecan Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Tecan Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Tecan Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Tecan Group Recent Developments

5.11 Lifeline Scientific

5.11.1 Lifeline Scientific Profile

5.11.2 Lifeline Scientific Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Lifeline Scientific Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Lifeline Scientific Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Lifeline Scientific Recent Developments

5.12 So-Low

5.12.1 So-Low Profile

5.12.2 So-Low Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 So-Low Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 So-Low Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 So-Low Recent Developments

5.13 LVL Technologies

5.13.1 LVL Technologies Profile

5.13.2 LVL Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 LVL Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 LVL Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 LVL Technologies Recent Developments

5.14 DNA Genotek

5.14.1 DNA Genotek Profile

5.14.2 DNA Genotek Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 DNA Genotek Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 DNA Genotek Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 DNA Genotek Recent Developments

5.15 Micronic

5.15.1 Micronic Profile

5.15.2 Micronic Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Micronic Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Micronic Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Micronic Recent Developments

5.16 Askion

5.16.1 Askion Profile

5.16.2 Askion Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Askion Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Askion Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Askion Recent Developments

5.17 Biolife Solutions

5.17.1 Biolife Solutions Profile

5.17.2 Biolife Solutions Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 Biolife Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Biolife Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Biolife Solutions Recent Developments

5.18 Cryo Bio System

5.18.1 Cryo Bio System Profile

5.18.2 Cryo Bio System Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 Cryo Bio System Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Cryo Bio System Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Cryo Bio System Recent Developments

5.19 BioRep

5.19.1 BioRep Profile

5.19.2 BioRep Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.19.3 BioRep Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 BioRep Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.19.5 BioRep Recent Developments 6 North America Biobanking by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Biobanking Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Biobanking Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Biobanking by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Biobanking Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Biobanking Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Biobanking by Players and by Application

8.1 China Biobanking Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Biobanking Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Biobanking by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Biobanking Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Biobanking Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Biobanking by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Biobanking Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Biobanking Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Biobanking by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Biobanking Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Biobanking Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Biobanking Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

