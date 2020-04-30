Black Tea Extracts Market Outlook to 2023 | Leading Key Players Amax NutraSource, Kemin Industries, AVT Natural Products

Global Black Tea Extracts Market 2018 by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2023

Black tea is the most popular tea in the world. Black tea extract is rich in of Vitamin C, zinc, iron, magnesium, copper, manganese, potassium, fluoride and calcium. Black tea extract have more anti-oxidants as compared to green tea, and are anti-allergic, anti-viral and anti-spasmodic. Black tea extract is derived from powdered form powdered leaves of black tea. These leaves come from a plant called Camellia sinesis. Camellia sinensis is the plant from which green tea, oolong, white tea and other forms of tea is derived. Black tea is processed in a different way than green tea.

Some of the key players of Black Tea Extracts Market: Synthite Industries Limited, Finlay, Martin Bauer Group, Amax NutraSource, Inc., Kemin Industries, AVT Natural Products Ltd., Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

This report focuses on the Black Tea Extracts in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Asia Pacific is the highest tea producing and consuming region characterized by the presence of key players. The producers in the region are integrated across the value chain. Some of the players are integrated through extraction processes which has around 35-40% margins. Distributors incorporate a margin of 20 – 25% of the price in the value chain.

Segmentation by Solution:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Black Tea Extracts market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Black Tea Extracts market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Most important Type of Black Tea Extracts covered in this report are:

Powder

Liquid

Encapsulated

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Functional Food

Beverages

Cosmetics

Beauty Supplements

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Black Tea Extracts Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4 Global Black Tea Extracts Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Black Tea Extracts by Countries

6 Europe Black Tea Extracts by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Black Tea Extracts by Countries

8 South America Black Tea Extracts by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Black Tea Extracts by Countries

10 Global Black Tea Extracts Market Segment by Type

11 Global Black Tea Extracts Market Segment by Application

12 Black Tea Extracts Market Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

