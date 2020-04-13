Brakes Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2026|Aisin-Seiki, Robert Bosch, Brembo

Complete study of the global Brakes market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Brakes industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Brakes production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Brakes market include _, Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), Aisin-Seiki, Robert Bosch, Brembo, Continental, Delphi Automotive, Nisshinbo, SGL Carbon AG, TRW, Tenneco, Akebono Brake Industry, Bendix, Sangsin, Longji Machinery, MIBA AG, BPW, Hongma, Gold Phoenix, Klasik, Boyun Brakes

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Brakes industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Brakes manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Brakes industry.

Global Brakes Market Segment By Type:

, Brake Pads, Brake Shoes, Brake Lining, Brake Rotor, Brake Drum, Others Brakes

Global Brakes Market Segment By Application:

, Passenger Cars, Commercial Cars

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Brakes industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Brakes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Brakes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Brakes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Brakes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Brakes market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Brakes Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Brakes Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Brakes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Brake Pads

1.4.3 Brake Shoes

1.4.4 Brake Lining

1.4.5 Brake Rotor

1.4.6 Brake Drum

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Brakes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Commercial Cars

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Brakes Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Brakes Industry

1.6.1.1 Brakes Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Brakes Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Brakes Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Brakes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Brakes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Brakes Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Brakes Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Brakes Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Brakes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Brakes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Brakes Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Brakes Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Brakes Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Brakes Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Brakes Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Brakes Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Brakes Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Brakes Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Brakes Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Brakes Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Brakes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Brakes Production by Regions

4.1 Global Brakes Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Brakes Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Brakes Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Brakes Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Brakes Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Brakes Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Brakes Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Brakes Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Brakes Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Brakes Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Brakes Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Brakes Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Brakes Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Brakes Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Brakes Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Brakes Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Brakes Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Brakes Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Brakes Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Brakes Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Brakes Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Brakes Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Brakes Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Brakes Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Brakes Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Brakes Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Brakes Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Brakes Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Brakes Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Brakes Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Brakes Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Brakes Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Brakes Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Brakes Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Brakes Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Brakes Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Brakes Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Brakes Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Brakes Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Brakes Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Brakes Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Brakes Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Brakes Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Brakes Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Brakes Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Brakes Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

8.1.1 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Corporation Information

8.1.2 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Product Description

8.1.5 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Recent Development

8.2 Aisin-Seiki

8.2.1 Aisin-Seiki Corporation Information

8.2.2 Aisin-Seiki Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Aisin-Seiki Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Aisin-Seiki Product Description

8.2.5 Aisin-Seiki Recent Development

8.3 Robert Bosch

8.3.1 Robert Bosch Corporation Information

8.3.2 Robert Bosch Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Robert Bosch Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Robert Bosch Product Description

8.3.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development

8.4 Brembo

8.4.1 Brembo Corporation Information

8.4.2 Brembo Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Brembo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Brembo Product Description

8.4.5 Brembo Recent Development

8.5 Continental

8.5.1 Continental Corporation Information

8.5.2 Continental Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Continental Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Continental Product Description

8.5.5 Continental Recent Development

8.6 Delphi Automotive

8.6.1 Delphi Automotive Corporation Information

8.6.2 Delphi Automotive Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Delphi Automotive Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Delphi Automotive Product Description

8.6.5 Delphi Automotive Recent Development

8.7 Nisshinbo

8.7.1 Nisshinbo Corporation Information

8.7.2 Nisshinbo Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Nisshinbo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Nisshinbo Product Description

8.7.5 Nisshinbo Recent Development

8.8 SGL Carbon AG

8.8.1 SGL Carbon AG Corporation Information

8.8.2 SGL Carbon AG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 SGL Carbon AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 SGL Carbon AG Product Description

8.8.5 SGL Carbon AG Recent Development

8.9 TRW

8.9.1 TRW Corporation Information

8.9.2 TRW Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 TRW Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 TRW Product Description

8.9.5 TRW Recent Development

8.10 Tenneco

8.10.1 Tenneco Corporation Information

8.10.2 Tenneco Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Tenneco Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Tenneco Product Description

8.10.5 Tenneco Recent Development

8.11 Akebono Brake Industry

8.11.1 Akebono Brake Industry Corporation Information

8.11.2 Akebono Brake Industry Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Akebono Brake Industry Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Akebono Brake Industry Product Description

8.11.5 Akebono Brake Industry Recent Development

8.12 Bendix

8.12.1 Bendix Corporation Information

8.12.2 Bendix Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Bendix Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Bendix Product Description

8.12.5 Bendix Recent Development

8.13 Sangsin

8.13.1 Sangsin Corporation Information

8.13.2 Sangsin Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Sangsin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Sangsin Product Description

8.13.5 Sangsin Recent Development

8.14 Longji Machinery

8.14.1 Longji Machinery Corporation Information

8.14.2 Longji Machinery Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Longji Machinery Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Longji Machinery Product Description

8.14.5 Longji Machinery Recent Development

8.15 MIBA AG

8.15.1 MIBA AG Corporation Information

8.15.2 MIBA AG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 MIBA AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 MIBA AG Product Description

8.15.5 MIBA AG Recent Development

8.16 BPW

8.16.1 BPW Corporation Information

8.16.2 BPW Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 BPW Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 BPW Product Description

8.16.5 BPW Recent Development

8.17 Hongma

8.17.1 Hongma Corporation Information

8.17.2 Hongma Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Hongma Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Hongma Product Description

8.17.5 Hongma Recent Development

8.18 Gold Phoenix

8.18.1 Gold Phoenix Corporation Information

8.18.2 Gold Phoenix Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 Gold Phoenix Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Gold Phoenix Product Description

8.18.5 Gold Phoenix Recent Development

8.19 Klasik

8.19.1 Klasik Corporation Information

8.19.2 Klasik Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 Klasik Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Klasik Product Description

8.19.5 Klasik Recent Development

8.20 Boyun

8.20.1 Boyun Corporation Information

8.20.2 Boyun Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 Boyun Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Boyun Product Description

8.20.5 Boyun Recent Development 10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Brakes Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Brakes Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Brakes Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Brakes Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Brakes Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Brakes Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Brakes Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Brakes Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Brakes Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Brakes Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Brakes Sales Channels

11.2.2 Brakes Distributors

11.3 Brakes Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Brakes Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

