Capacity management Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook with Top Key Players by 2026 | IBM ,CA Technologies, Netapp , HPE, VMware, CPT Global

Global Capacity Management market is accounted for $517.40 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2450.85 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.9 % during the forecast period. Some of the factors favoring the market growth are growing demand for efficient technologies in organizations, advancements in cloud based solutions. Besides, increasing adoption in IT industry is also fuelling the market growth. However, less awareness of managing existing resources and inadequate capacity management are hampering the market growth.

On the basis of application, Customer relationship management has witnessed largest growth and maintains sovereignty among the other segments due to the growth in technological advancements and adapting to new internet services. On-premises deployment type is expected to dominate capacity management market by delivering one time license fee with service agreement and offers data managing techniques with dedicated support staff.

By geography, North America is expected to hold the largest market size, due to the adoption of latest technological advancements. Asia Pacific is expected to be largest market share during the forecast period.

Some of the key players are IBM ,CA Technologies, Netapp , HPE, VMware, CPT Global, BMC Software, Riverbed Technology, Teoco Corporation , Sumerian, Sync sort, Team quest, Nlyte Software ,Turbonomic, Aspire, ASG Technologies (US), Manage Engine- IT division of Zoho Corp (US), Planview (US), HelpSystems (US).

Components Covered:

– Services

– Solutions

Deployment Types Covered:

– On-Premises

– Cloud

Organization Sizes Covered:

– Large Enterprises

– Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Applications Covered:

– Customer relationship management

– Enterprise resource planning

– Production planning system

– Supply chain management

End Users Covered:

– Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

– Government and Public

– Healthcare

– Hospitality

– Information Technology

– Manufacturing

– Retail

– Telecom

– Other End Users

