Ceramic Armor Market 2020 Will Emerge Globally And Grow With High CAGR by 2026 | 11% CAGR | Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis

The Global Ceramic Armor Market is expected to reach US$ 2867.7 Mn by 2023, growing at a 11% CAGR by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Ceramic Armor Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Ceramic Armor Market. Key data sets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

Ceramic armor is widely accepted in the defense and security industry across soft ballistic vests to defeat the high-velocity projectiles. These ceramic armors are lightweight with high durability and performance. Also, it has high hardness and compressive strength, which increases the use across where the weight is a concern. In ceramic armor, the main materials used are alumina, boron carbide, silicon carbide, and titanium diboride ceramics.

Market Segmentation:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

Saint-Gobain (France), 3M Company, Koninklijke Ten Cate BV, Coorstek, Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Ceramtec, Armorworks Enterprises, LLC, BAE Systems, II-VI Incorporated, and Safariland LLC among others

By End-Users: Body Armor, Marine Armor, Vehicle Armor, Others

Based on the application, the body armor segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the market has been segmented into body armor, aircraft armor, marine armor, vehicle armor, and other. The body armor segment accounts of the largest share in the market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.5% during the forecast period. The high investment from the governments across North America and Europe are creating demand for body armors in the market.

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

Middle East Africa

Based on regions:

North America to dominate the ceramic armor market throughout the forecast period

North America accounted for nearly 48% share of the global ceramic armor market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The growth in demand for body armor from the defense as well as civilians is expected to increase in demand for ceramic armor in the region. Moreover, the continuous increase in military spending from the US government is widely increasing the demand for ceramic armor in the vehicle armor and aircraft armor applications.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest CAGR in the global market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit significant growth rate for ceramic armor during the forecast period owing to the presence of China, India, Japan, and South Korea. There is a heavy increase in spending towards the military to meet the demand for personnel security and safety. Additionally, the rise in cross-border disputes and terrorist activities in Asia-Pacific is one of the major factors to creating the need for modernization of the defense & military sector. This expected to grow the demand and sales for ceramic armors in the region.

