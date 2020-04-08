Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Insights, Size, Trends And Future Outlook Till 2027 – BD, ICU, B. Braun, JMS, Equashield, Teva, Corvida, Victus, Caragen, Baxter

Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) is a drug transfer device that mechanically prohibits the transfer of environmental contaminants into a system and the escape of hazardous drug or vapor concentrations outside the system, which is designed to prevent the escape of hazardous drug vapors into the environment.

The “Global Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) market with detailed market segmentation by Mechanism, Type, Technology, Component, End User and geography. The global Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies,,- BD,- ICU Medical, Inc.,- B. Braun Melsungen,- JMS Co., Ltd.,- Equashield LLC.,- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,- Corvida Medical,- Victus, Inc.,- Caragen Ltd.,- Baxter International Inc.

The global Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) market is segmented on the basis of Mechanism, Type, Technology, Component and End User. Based on Mechanism the market is segmented into Luer-Lock, Push-to-turn. Based on Type the market is segmented into Membrane-to-Membrane, Needleless. Based on Technology the market is segmented into Diaphragm, Compartmentalize, Air Filtration. Based on Components the market is segmented into Vial Access Devices, Syringe Safety Devices, Bag/Line Access Devices, Accessories. Based on End User the market is segmented into Hospitals, Oncology Centers and Clinics.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) market in these regions.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Overview

5.2 Global Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market

