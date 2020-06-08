Composites Market Overview By Growing Demands, Trends And Business Opportunities 2020 To 2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Composites market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Composites market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global composites market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application, and region.

Global Composites Market: Overview

Composites which are in natural or synthetic form are also called as fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites. These composites are obtained from a polymer matrix as these protects the fibers from any environmental and external damage which is strengthen with an engineered, man-made or natural fiber and then transfers the load between the fibers. Composite is a physical combination of two or more materials as to produce a combination of structural properties which is not present in any individual component.

Global Composites Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for glass fiber composites in the automotive, construction & infrastructure applications, aerospace, and wind energy coupled with increasing usage of these composites in many applications such as electrical & electronics, aerospace, automotive, marine, and oil & gas are the major factors driving growth of the global composites market. In addition, increasing demand for glass fiber strengthen composite pipes in emerging economies and rising adoption of natural composites are other factors fueling growth of the target market. As these composites needs complex fabrication process and these process is labor intensive and complex which increases the cost is one of the major factor hampering growth of the target market.

Furthermore, increasing usage of composites in wind energy is one of the factor expected to drive the growth of the global composites market.

However, high initial costs of these composites is a factor expected to hamper growth of the global composites market. Nevertheless, availability of cheapest labor and low production costs in developing countries can create high revenue growth opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Composites Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of product type, polymer matrix composites segment dominates the global market in terms of revenue and anticipated maintain its position in the near future.

On the basis of technology, Pultrusion process segment dominates the global market in terms of revenue and anticipated maintain its position in the near future.

On the basis of application, automotive and transportation segment dominates the global market in terms of revenue and anticipated maintain its position in the near future.

Global Composites Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in North America accounts for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to lucrative growth over the forecast period. Increasing usage of glass fiber composites in manufacturing of printed circuited boards (PCBs) especially in US is the factor expected to drive growth of the target market in the region. Asia Pacific market in anticipated to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue in the near future. As there is an increase in the use of composites in the aerospace, wind energy, and transportation applications coupled with rapid urbanization and growth in economy in countries is one of the factor fueling growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region. Europe also accounts major share in terms of revenue. Furthermore, market in Latin America anticipated to witness average growth over the forecast period, followed by Middle East and Africa in the global market.

Global Composites Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type

Polymer Matrix Composites

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic

Others (Aramid fiber composites, etc.)

Metal Matrix Composites

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Segmentation by Technology:

Pultrusion Process

Layup Process

Filament Winding

Compression Molding

Injection Molding

Resin Transfer Molding

Others (include, Automated fiber placement, automated tape laying, etc.)

Segmentation by Application:

Automotive & Transportation

Interior

Exterior

Power Train Components

Others (Chassis, brake pads, etc.)

Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Marine & Oil & Gas

Pipes

Others (include Top side applications, etc.)

Wind Energy

Others (include consumer goods, etc.)

