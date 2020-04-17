Confocal Microscopes Market to Reach US$ 1,248.86 Mn in 2027 with Key Players Carl Zeiss AG, Olympus Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Bruker

ReportsWeb.com added “Global Confocal Microscopes Market Size Status and Forecast 2027” to its vast collection of research Database. The report classifies the global Confocal Microscopes Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights into the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

The global confocal microscopes market is expected to reach US$ 1,248.86 Mn in 2027 from US$ 929.03 Mn in 2018. The Confocal microscopes market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019-2027.

The market is driven by factors such as, favorable government policies and funding’s for biological research and numerous application of confocal microscopy in bioimaging. However, high price of microscope and lack of skilled professionals may limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Confocal Microscopes Market research report includes analysis of key players in global market, like

Keyence Corporation , Carl Zeiss AG, Olympus Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Bruker, Nikon Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Confocal.nl, Thorlabs, Inc., Oxford Instruments

A confocal microscope is an advanced version of the conventional forms of microscopes. The confocal microscope is comparatively a new system which helps in the optical sectioning of a 3D specimen without the need of any invasive method. Unlike the conventional microscope, a confocal one includes a pinhole, which eliminates out the extra light, which results in better image resolution. In the biomedical sciences, a prominent field of application of confocal microscopy includes imaging of fixed or living cells and tissues that have been labeled with one or more fluorescent probes.

Though the many advantage of confocal microscope the device is expensive to acquire. Also the maintenance cost of the device is high. Average service contract for the device is approximately US $ 120,000. This differs from company to company. The type of laser light used in confocal microscope for illumination, software plugins, objectives, filters, and incubator chamber increase the overall price of microscope. To operate such expensive device trained professional are required. Companies supplying these devices provide the basic training required to operate. Still the lack of skilled professional to analyze the result of confocal microscopy is acting as hindrance for the growth of the confocal microscopy. Hence, high price as well as dearth of trained professionals for the handling of these devices is anticipated to hinder growth of the confocal microscopes market.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

