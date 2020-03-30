Consumer Drones Market Analysis and Forecasts by drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend to 2027

Global Consumer Drones Market – Scope of the Report

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Consumer Drones Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Consumer Drones Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

A Consumer Drone is also known as a hobby or personal drone. It is a type of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) which is either remotely controlled or can be operated autonomously from the ground. Earlier the use of drones was only limited to its traditional application area which included military, where the consumer drones were used initially for anti-aircraft target practice and then as weapons platforms. Nowadays, consumer drones are also used in a wide array of activities including search and rescue, surveillance, weather monitoring, traffic monitoring, geographical mapping, firefighting, agriculture along with delivery services.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: 3D Robotics, Guangzhou Walkera Technology CO., LTD, Hobbico, Inc., YUNEEC, Horizon Hobby, Parrot Drones SAS., EHang, Inc., and Delair Tech among others.

Global analysis of Consumer Drones Market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Consumer Drones Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Consumer Drones Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

The improvement in the drone technology, increasing adoption of drones for aerial imaging and introduction of drones at a lower price are some of the key factors aiding the growth of the global consumer drones market. However, the major factors which are hindering the growth of the global consumer drone market are government rules and regulations such as height limit and restrictions over flying near airports, defense sector etc.

Consumer Drones Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

