Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – New Research on Surgical Staplers Market: Future of Investment Opportunities, Market Share & Trends | P&S Intelligence

The global surgical staplers market is projected to grow considerably, owing to the rapid rise in heart and abdomen ailments and the subsequent increase in the number of surgical procedures and the efficiency of staplers in rapid wound closure. Additionally, the launch of advanced variants, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and a rapid shift toward these products from conventional sutures are also helping the industry progress. Such instruments are majorly used to close the incisions made during surgical procedures.

On the basis of product, surgical staplers can be bifurcated into powered and manual staplers. Historically, manual staplers held the larger industry share, as they are easy to use and cost-effective and carry a lesser chance of complications than conventional sutures. Due to the rapid advancements in the field of medicine as well as shorter operating time and lower bleeding complication advantages, powered surgical staplers are projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the manual staplers bifurcation, during the forecast period.

There has been a significant rise in medical tourism activities as well as a boom in the healthcare sector in the developing economies. This has opened up a lot of opportunities for players and also contributed toward the growing usage of surgical staplers in various operating procedures. Furthermore, the increasing number of weight-loss surgeries, along with the introduction of numerous technologically advanced products will ensure the high growth rate of the market.

The rapid growth of the surgical staplers Market has resulted in increasing research and development and introduction of new products. This can be corroborated by the 510 (k) clearance received by Ethicon Inc., from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), in 2017, for its ECHELON CIRCULAR Powered Stapler. In addition to this, the 2016 approval received by Intuitive Surgical Inc., from the USFDA, for its da Vinci Xi EndoWrist Stapler 30 (30 mm) instruments and reloads, is a clear indication of the innovations flooding the market in recent times.

Hence, it is clear that the demand for surgical staplers, on account of the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases, cosmetic surgery trends, and technological upheaval in the medical industry, will increase in the coming years.

