Cosmetic Humectants MARKET LATEST TRENDS, DEMANDS, OVERVIEW AND ANALYSIS BY 2027

The global cosmetic humectants market report has been segmented on the basis of source type, humectants type, application, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources.

Overview:

Cosmetics humectants are hygroscopic substance which absorb moisture from atmosphere. The absorption of moisture is continued till a certain degree of dilution is attained. Glycerin, propylene glycol, and sorbitol are some common examples of cosmetic humectants.

Dynamics:

Increasing demand for conditioning agent or conditioning ingredients in production of moisturizing products in cosmetic industries across the globe is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global cosmetic humectants market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing use of organic humectants as a cosmetic material or ingredients in various cosmetic products, owing to their ability to attract and retain water is another factor expected to support growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Moreover, growing awareness regarding healthy cosmetic and skin care products and increasing use of organic cosmetics among individuals across the globe is expected to boost growth of the global cosmetic humectants market in the near future.

Humectants have various beneficiary properties that play key role in production of wide range of cosmetics such as hydration capability, high moisture retention capacity under normal conditions of atmospheric humidity, compatibility with wide range of raw materials, improves pleasant odor, color, and taste, nontoxic and nonirritant nature, and relatively flat viscosity and temperature curve. Aforementioned properties of cosmetic humectants are expected to burgeon growth of the target market during the forecast period.

However, stringent rules and regulations associated with formulation and utilization of cosmetic humectants in production of wide variety of cosmetics and personal care products is a major factor expected to restraint growth of the global cosmetic humectants market. In addition, high ambiguity associated with side effects of synthetic humectants among consumers is a challenging factor expected to hamper the growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Segment Analysis:

On the basis on source type, the natural segment is expected to dominate in the global cosmetic humectants market, owing to rising awareness regarding health benefits of natural humectants among individuals across the globe. On the basis of application, the personal care segment is expected to dominate in the global market, owing to increasing applications of organic humectants in wide range of personal care products such as body wash, shampoos, and hair conditioners products across the globe.

Regional Analysis:

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global cosmetic humectants market in terms of revenue followed by market in Europe over the forecast period. Growing demand for cost effective sugar replacers in production of moisturizing products in cosmetics and personal care product sector is expected to support growth of the target market in the near future.

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the target market in terms of revenue, owing to increasing investment in research and development of innovative ingredient for personal care product development and availability of cost efficient raw materials in emerging countries in the region.

Global Cosmetic Humectants Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Source Type:

Natural

Plant-based

Animal-based

Synthetic

Segmentation by Humectants Type:

Glycerin

Sorbitol

Silicones

Butylene Glycol

Propylene Glycol

Sodium Pyroglutamic Acid (PCA)

Others (Aloe, Honey, Urea, Hyaluronic Acid, and Polymerization Ethylene Glycol

Segmentation by Application:

Oral Care Products

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

