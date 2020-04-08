COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) market include _, Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen, Fiat, Honda, General Motors, Renault, Hyundai, Ford, Iran Khodro, Volvo Group, PSA, C&C Truck

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) industry.

Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Segment By Type:

, CNG Vehicle, LNG Vehicle

Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Segment By Application:

, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) market?

TOC

1 Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 CNG Vehicle

1.2.2 LNG Vehicle

1.3 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Industry

1.5.1.1 Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) by Application

4.1 Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Cars

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) by Application 5 North America Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Business

10.1 Maruti Suzuki

10.1.1 Maruti Suzuki Corporation Information

10.1.2 Maruti Suzuki Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Maruti Suzuki Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Maruti Suzuki Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Products Offered

10.1.5 Maruti Suzuki Recent Development

10.2 Volkswagen

10.2.1 Volkswagen Corporation Information

10.2.2 Volkswagen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Volkswagen Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Maruti Suzuki Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Products Offered

10.2.5 Volkswagen Recent Development

10.3 Fiat

10.3.1 Fiat Corporation Information

10.3.2 Fiat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Fiat Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Fiat Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Products Offered

10.3.5 Fiat Recent Development

10.4 Honda

10.4.1 Honda Corporation Information

10.4.2 Honda Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Honda Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Honda Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Products Offered

10.4.5 Honda Recent Development

10.5 General Motors

10.5.1 General Motors Corporation Information

10.5.2 General Motors Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 General Motors Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 General Motors Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Products Offered

10.5.5 General Motors Recent Development

10.6 Renault

10.6.1 Renault Corporation Information

10.6.2 Renault Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Renault Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Renault Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Products Offered

10.6.5 Renault Recent Development

10.7 Hyundai

10.7.1 Hyundai Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hyundai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Hyundai Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Hyundai Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Products Offered

10.7.5 Hyundai Recent Development

10.8 Ford

10.8.1 Ford Corporation Information

10.8.2 Ford Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Ford Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Ford Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Products Offered

10.8.5 Ford Recent Development

10.9 Iran Khodro

10.9.1 Iran Khodro Corporation Information

10.9.2 Iran Khodro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Iran Khodro Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Iran Khodro Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Products Offered

10.9.5 Iran Khodro Recent Development

10.10 Volvo Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Volvo Group Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Volvo Group Recent Development

10.11 PSA

10.11.1 PSA Corporation Information

10.11.2 PSA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 PSA Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 PSA Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Products Offered

10.11.5 PSA Recent Development

10.12 C&C Truck

10.12.1 C&C Truck Corporation Information

10.12.2 C&C Truck Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 C&C Truck Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 C&C Truck Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Products Offered

10.12.5 C&C Truck Recent Development 11 Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

