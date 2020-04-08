COVID-19 Impact on Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes market include _, PCC Airfoils, GE Aviation, Rolls-Royce, Leistritz, UTC Aerospace Systems, Arconic, TURBOCAM, Moeller Aerospace, IHI, Cisri-gaona, Hi-Tek

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes industry.

Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Segment By Type:

, Low Pressure Turbine (LPT) Blades and Vanes, Intermediate Pressure Turbine (IPT) Blades and Vanes, High Pressure Turbine (HPT) Blades and Vanes, High pressure turbine (LPT) blades and vanes is the main type for commercial aircraft turbine blades & vanes, and the low pressure turbine (LPT) blades and vanes with 59% of global sales volume.

Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Segment By Application:

, Widebody, Narrowbody, Regional Jet, Others, In commercial aircraft turbine blades & vanes market, the narrowbody holds an important share in terms of applications.

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes market?

TOC

1 Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Overview

1.1 Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Product Overview

1.2 Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Low Pressure Turbine (LPT) Blades and Vanes

1.2.2 Intermediate Pressure Turbine (IPT) Blades and Vanes

1.2.3 High Pressure Turbine (HPT) Blades and Vanes

1.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Industry

1.5.1.1 Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes by Application

4.1 Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Segment by Application

4.1.1 Widebody

4.1.2 Narrowbody

4.1.3 Regional Jet

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes by Application

4.5.2 Europe Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes by Application 5 North America Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Business

10.1 PCC Airfoils

10.1.1 PCC Airfoils Corporation Information

10.1.2 PCC Airfoils Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 PCC Airfoils Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 PCC Airfoils Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Products Offered

10.1.5 PCC Airfoils Recent Development

10.2 GE Aviation

10.2.1 GE Aviation Corporation Information

10.2.2 GE Aviation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 GE Aviation Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 PCC Airfoils Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Products Offered

10.2.5 GE Aviation Recent Development

10.3 Rolls-Royce

10.3.1 Rolls-Royce Corporation Information

10.3.2 Rolls-Royce Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Rolls-Royce Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Rolls-Royce Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Products Offered

10.3.5 Rolls-Royce Recent Development

10.4 Leistritz

10.4.1 Leistritz Corporation Information

10.4.2 Leistritz Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Leistritz Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Leistritz Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Products Offered

10.4.5 Leistritz Recent Development

10.5 UTC Aerospace Systems

10.5.1 UTC Aerospace Systems Corporation Information

10.5.2 UTC Aerospace Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 UTC Aerospace Systems Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 UTC Aerospace Systems Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Products Offered

10.5.5 UTC Aerospace Systems Recent Development

10.6 Arconic

10.6.1 Arconic Corporation Information

10.6.2 Arconic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Arconic Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Arconic Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Products Offered

10.6.5 Arconic Recent Development

10.7 TURBOCAM

10.7.1 TURBOCAM Corporation Information

10.7.2 TURBOCAM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 TURBOCAM Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 TURBOCAM Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Products Offered

10.7.5 TURBOCAM Recent Development

10.8 Moeller Aerospace

10.8.1 Moeller Aerospace Corporation Information

10.8.2 Moeller Aerospace Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Moeller Aerospace Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Moeller Aerospace Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Products Offered

10.8.5 Moeller Aerospace Recent Development

10.9 IHI

10.9.1 IHI Corporation Information

10.9.2 IHI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 IHI Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 IHI Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Products Offered

10.9.5 IHI Recent Development

10.10 Cisri-gaona

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Cisri-gaona Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Cisri-gaona Recent Development

10.11 Hi-Tek

10.11.1 Hi-Tek Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hi-Tek Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Hi-Tek Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Hi-Tek Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Products Offered

10.11.5 Hi-Tek Recent Development 11 Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

