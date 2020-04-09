COVID-19 Impact on Green Tire – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Green Tire market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Green Tire industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Green Tire production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Green Tire market include _, Michelin, Bridgestone, Continental, Pirelli, Goodyear, Shanghai Huayi, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, ZC Rubber, Yokohama, Nokian Tyres, Hankook, Maxxis, Triangle

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Green Tire industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Green Tire manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Green Tire industry.

Global Green Tire Market Segment By Type:

, All-Steel Tire, Semi-Steel Tire

Global Green Tire Market Segment By Application:

, Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Green Tire industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Green Tire market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Green Tire industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Green Tire market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Green Tire market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Green Tire market?

TOC

1 Green Tire Market Overview

1.1 Green Tire Product Overview

1.2 Green Tire Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 All-Steel Tire

1.2.2 Semi-Steel Tire

1.3 Global Green Tire Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Green Tire Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Green Tire Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Green Tire Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Green Tire Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Green Tire Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Green Tire Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Green Tire Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Green Tire Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Green Tire Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Green Tire Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Green Tire Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Green Tire Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Green Tire Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Green Tire Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Green Tire Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Green Tire Industry

1.5.1.1 Green Tire Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Green Tire Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Green Tire Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Green Tire Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Green Tire Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Green Tire Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Green Tire Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Green Tire Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Green Tire Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Green Tire Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Green Tire Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Green Tire as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Green Tire Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Green Tire Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Green Tire Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Green Tire Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Green Tire Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Green Tire Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Green Tire Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Green Tire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Green Tire Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Green Tire Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Green Tire Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Green Tire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Green Tire Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Green Tire Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Green Tire Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Green Tire Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Green Tire Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Green Tire Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Green Tire Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Green Tire Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Green Tire Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Green Tire Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Green Tire by Application

4.1 Green Tire Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

4.1.2 Light Commercial Vehicle

4.1.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Green Tire Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Green Tire Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Green Tire Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Green Tire Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Green Tire by Application

4.5.2 Europe Green Tire by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Green Tire by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Green Tire by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Green Tire by Application 5 North America Green Tire Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Green Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Green Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Green Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Green Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Green Tire Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Green Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Green Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Green Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Green Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Green Tire Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Green Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Green Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Green Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Green Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Green Tire Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Green Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Green Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Green Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Green Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Green Tire Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Green Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Green Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Green Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Green Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Green Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Green Tire Business

10.1 Michelin

10.1.1 Michelin Corporation Information

10.1.2 Michelin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Michelin Green Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Michelin Green Tire Products Offered

10.1.5 Michelin Recent Development

10.2 Bridgestone

10.2.1 Bridgestone Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bridgestone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Bridgestone Green Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Michelin Green Tire Products Offered

10.2.5 Bridgestone Recent Development

10.3 Continental

10.3.1 Continental Corporation Information

10.3.2 Continental Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Continental Green Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Continental Green Tire Products Offered

10.3.5 Continental Recent Development

10.4 Pirelli

10.4.1 Pirelli Corporation Information

10.4.2 Pirelli Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Pirelli Green Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Pirelli Green Tire Products Offered

10.4.5 Pirelli Recent Development

10.5 Goodyear

10.5.1 Goodyear Corporation Information

10.5.2 Goodyear Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Goodyear Green Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Goodyear Green Tire Products Offered

10.5.5 Goodyear Recent Development

10.6 Shanghai Huayi

10.6.1 Shanghai Huayi Corporation Information

10.6.2 Shanghai Huayi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Shanghai Huayi Green Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Shanghai Huayi Green Tire Products Offered

10.6.5 Shanghai Huayi Recent Development

10.7 Sumitomo Rubber Industries

10.7.1 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Green Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Green Tire Products Offered

10.7.5 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Recent Development

10.8 ZC Rubber

10.8.1 ZC Rubber Corporation Information

10.8.2 ZC Rubber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 ZC Rubber Green Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 ZC Rubber Green Tire Products Offered

10.8.5 ZC Rubber Recent Development

10.9 Yokohama

10.9.1 Yokohama Corporation Information

10.9.2 Yokohama Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Yokohama Green Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Yokohama Green Tire Products Offered

10.9.5 Yokohama Recent Development

10.10 Nokian Tyres

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Green Tire Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Nokian Tyres Green Tire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Nokian Tyres Recent Development

10.11 Hankook

10.11.1 Hankook Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hankook Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Hankook Green Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Hankook Green Tire Products Offered

10.11.5 Hankook Recent Development

10.12 Maxxis

10.12.1 Maxxis Corporation Information

10.12.2 Maxxis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Maxxis Green Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Maxxis Green Tire Products Offered

10.12.5 Maxxis Recent Development

10.13 Triangle

10.13.1 Triangle Corporation Information

10.13.2 Triangle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Triangle Green Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Triangle Green Tire Products Offered

10.13.5 Triangle Recent Development 11 Green Tire Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Green Tire Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Green Tire Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

