COVID-19 Impact on Patent Management Software Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

The Global Patent Management Software Market was valued at USD xx.xx million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD xx.xx million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Patent Management Software Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Patent Management Software Market. Key data sets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

Patent management software is a system used by organizations to manage their projects and patents efficiently and effectively throughout the company. It manages various patent cases and keeps the records of renewal, submission, and opposition. The software assists and keeps track of copyrights, patents, inventions, industrial designs, trademarks, and other intellectual property. The data can be managed accurately due to a centralized repository that is created by the system.

Market Segmentation:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

Anaqua, Inc., Cardinal IP, CPA Global Limited, Gridlogics, IPfolio, Lecorpio, Patrix AB, Pattsy, SimpleLegal, WebTMS

By End-Users: Healthcare, BFSI, IT, Energy, Oil and Gas, Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, Electronics and Semiconductor, Other

The Global Patent Management Software Market is growing with a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. The adoption of software is increasing owing to the increasing demand for the protection of intellectual property to sustain the global business competition. In addition to these, it reduces paper work significantly and is used by organizations that invest in the IT infrastructure. The global patent management software market is segmented on the basis of component type, module type, and end-use industry. The end-use industry is further categorised as healthcare, banking and financial services (BFSI), information and technology, energy, aerospace and defense, automotive, oil and gas, electronics and semiconductors, and others. The IT sector is having the largest share in the patent management market owing to the increasing use of IT services in various industries.

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

Middle East Africa

Based on regions:

The market is segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the patent management software market due to the rise in investment in R&D and developments in various sectors. In addition to these, the presence of a large IT hub in the region and increased use of patent management software in this sector are also accelerating the market demand.

