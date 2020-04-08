COVID-19 Impact on Personal Watercraft – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Personal Watercraft market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Personal Watercraft industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Personal Watercraft production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Personal Watercraft market include _, BRP, Yamaha Motor, Kawasaki, Sanjiang, HISON, …

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Personal Watercraft industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Personal Watercraft manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Personal Watercraft industry.

Global Personal Watercraft Market Segment By Type:

, Below 800 CC, 800 CC-1000CC, 1000CC-1500CC, More than 1500CC

Global Personal Watercraft Market Segment By Application:

, Home/Individual Use, Commercial Use, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Personal Watercraft industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Personal Watercraft market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Personal Watercraft industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Personal Watercraft market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Personal Watercraft market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Personal Watercraft market?

TOC

1 Personal Watercraft Market Overview

1.1 Personal Watercraft Product Overview

1.2 Personal Watercraft Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Below 800 CC

1.2.2 800 CC-1000CC

1.2.3 1000CC-1500CC

1.2.4 More than 1500CC

1.3 Global Personal Watercraft Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Personal Watercraft Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Personal Watercraft Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Personal Watercraft Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Personal Watercraft Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Personal Watercraft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Personal Watercraft Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Personal Watercraft Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Personal Watercraft Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Personal Watercraft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Personal Watercraft Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Personal Watercraft Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Personal Watercraft Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Personal Watercraft Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Personal Watercraft Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Personal Watercraft Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Personal Watercraft Industry

1.5.1.1 Personal Watercraft Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Personal Watercraft Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Personal Watercraft Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Personal Watercraft Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Personal Watercraft Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Personal Watercraft Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Personal Watercraft Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Personal Watercraft Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Personal Watercraft Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Personal Watercraft Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Personal Watercraft Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Personal Watercraft as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Personal Watercraft Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Personal Watercraft Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Personal Watercraft Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Personal Watercraft Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Personal Watercraft Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Personal Watercraft Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Personal Watercraft Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Personal Watercraft Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Personal Watercraft Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Personal Watercraft Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Personal Watercraft Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Personal Watercraft Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Personal Watercraft Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Personal Watercraft Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Watercraft Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Watercraft Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Personal Watercraft Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Personal Watercraft Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Personal Watercraft Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Personal Watercraft Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Watercraft Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Watercraft Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Personal Watercraft by Application

4.1 Personal Watercraft Segment by Application

4.1.1 Home/Individual Use

4.1.2 Commercial Use

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Personal Watercraft Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Personal Watercraft Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Personal Watercraft Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Personal Watercraft Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Personal Watercraft by Application

4.5.2 Europe Personal Watercraft by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Personal Watercraft by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Personal Watercraft by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Personal Watercraft by Application 5 North America Personal Watercraft Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Personal Watercraft Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Personal Watercraft Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Personal Watercraft Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Personal Watercraft Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Personal Watercraft Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Personal Watercraft Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Personal Watercraft Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Personal Watercraft Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Personal Watercraft Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Personal Watercraft Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Watercraft Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Watercraft Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Watercraft Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Watercraft Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Personal Watercraft Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Personal Watercraft Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Personal Watercraft Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Personal Watercraft Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Personal Watercraft Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Personal Watercraft Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Watercraft Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Watercraft Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Watercraft Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Watercraft Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Personal Watercraft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Personal Watercraft Business

10.1 BRP

10.1.1 BRP Corporation Information

10.1.2 BRP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 BRP Personal Watercraft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BRP Personal Watercraft Products Offered

10.1.5 BRP Recent Development

10.2 Yamaha Motor

10.2.1 Yamaha Motor Corporation Information

10.2.2 Yamaha Motor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Yamaha Motor Personal Watercraft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 BRP Personal Watercraft Products Offered

10.2.5 Yamaha Motor Recent Development

10.3 Kawasaki

10.3.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kawasaki Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Kawasaki Personal Watercraft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Kawasaki Personal Watercraft Products Offered

10.3.5 Kawasaki Recent Development

10.4 Sanjiang

10.4.1 Sanjiang Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sanjiang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Sanjiang Personal Watercraft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sanjiang Personal Watercraft Products Offered

10.4.5 Sanjiang Recent Development

10.5 HISON

10.5.1 HISON Corporation Information

10.5.2 HISON Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 HISON Personal Watercraft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 HISON Personal Watercraft Products Offered

10.5.5 HISON Recent Development

… 11 Personal Watercraft Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Personal Watercraft Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Personal Watercraft Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

