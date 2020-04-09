COVID-19 Impact on Truck Platooning Systems – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Truck Platooning Systems market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Truck Platooning Systems industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Truck Platooning Systems production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Truck Platooning Systems market include _, Peloton Technology, Volvo, Scania, Daimler, Navistar, Toyota, Uber, Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems, DAF, Continental AG, IVECO, MAN Truck & Bus

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Truck Platooning Systems industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Truck Platooning Systems manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Truck Platooning Systems industry.

Global Truck Platooning Systems Market Segment By Type:

, Software, Device

Global Truck Platooning Systems Market Segment By Application:

, Heavy Trucks, Light Trucks

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Truck Platooning Systems industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Truck Platooning Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Truck Platooning Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Truck Platooning Systems market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Truck Platooning Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Truck Platooning Systems market?

TOC

1 Truck Platooning Systems Market Overview

1.1 Truck Platooning Systems Product Overview

1.2 Truck Platooning Systems Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Software

1.2.2 Device

1.3 Global Truck Platooning Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Truck Platooning Systems Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Truck Platooning Systems Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Truck Platooning Systems Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Truck Platooning Systems Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Truck Platooning Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Truck Platooning Systems Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Truck Platooning Systems Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Truck Platooning Systems Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Truck Platooning Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Truck Platooning Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Truck Platooning Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Truck Platooning Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Truck Platooning Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Truck Platooning Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Truck Platooning Systems Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Truck Platooning Systems Industry

1.5.1.1 Truck Platooning Systems Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Truck Platooning Systems Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Truck Platooning Systems Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Truck Platooning Systems Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Truck Platooning Systems Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Truck Platooning Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Truck Platooning Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Truck Platooning Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Truck Platooning Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Truck Platooning Systems Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Truck Platooning Systems Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Truck Platooning Systems as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Truck Platooning Systems Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Truck Platooning Systems Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Truck Platooning Systems Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Truck Platooning Systems Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Truck Platooning Systems Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Truck Platooning Systems Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Truck Platooning Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Truck Platooning Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Truck Platooning Systems Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Truck Platooning Systems Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Truck Platooning Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Truck Platooning Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Truck Platooning Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Truck Platooning Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Truck Platooning Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Truck Platooning Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Truck Platooning Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Truck Platooning Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Truck Platooning Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Truck Platooning Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Truck Platooning Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Truck Platooning Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Truck Platooning Systems by Application

4.1 Truck Platooning Systems Segment by Application

4.1.1 Heavy Trucks

4.1.2 Light Trucks

4.2 Global Truck Platooning Systems Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Truck Platooning Systems Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Truck Platooning Systems Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Truck Platooning Systems Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Truck Platooning Systems by Application

4.5.2 Europe Truck Platooning Systems by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Truck Platooning Systems by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Truck Platooning Systems by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Truck Platooning Systems by Application 5 North America Truck Platooning Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Truck Platooning Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Truck Platooning Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Truck Platooning Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Truck Platooning Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Truck Platooning Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Truck Platooning Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Truck Platooning Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Truck Platooning Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Truck Platooning Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Truck Platooning Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Truck Platooning Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Truck Platooning Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Truck Platooning Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Truck Platooning Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Truck Platooning Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Truck Platooning Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Truck Platooning Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Truck Platooning Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Truck Platooning Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Truck Platooning Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Truck Platooning Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Truck Platooning Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Truck Platooning Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Truck Platooning Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Truck Platooning Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Truck Platooning Systems Business

10.1 Peloton Technology

10.1.1 Peloton Technology Corporation Information

10.1.2 Peloton Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Peloton Technology Truck Platooning Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Peloton Technology Truck Platooning Systems Products Offered

10.1.5 Peloton Technology Recent Development

10.2 Volvo

10.2.1 Volvo Corporation Information

10.2.2 Volvo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Volvo Truck Platooning Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Peloton Technology Truck Platooning Systems Products Offered

10.2.5 Volvo Recent Development

10.3 Scania

10.3.1 Scania Corporation Information

10.3.2 Scania Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Scania Truck Platooning Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Scania Truck Platooning Systems Products Offered

10.3.5 Scania Recent Development

10.4 Daimler

10.4.1 Daimler Corporation Information

10.4.2 Daimler Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Daimler Truck Platooning Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Daimler Truck Platooning Systems Products Offered

10.4.5 Daimler Recent Development

10.5 Navistar

10.5.1 Navistar Corporation Information

10.5.2 Navistar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Navistar Truck Platooning Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Navistar Truck Platooning Systems Products Offered

10.5.5 Navistar Recent Development

10.6 Toyota

10.6.1 Toyota Corporation Information

10.6.2 Toyota Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Toyota Truck Platooning Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Toyota Truck Platooning Systems Products Offered

10.6.5 Toyota Recent Development

10.7 Uber

10.7.1 Uber Corporation Information

10.7.2 Uber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Uber Truck Platooning Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Uber Truck Platooning Systems Products Offered

10.7.5 Uber Recent Development

10.8 Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems

10.8.1 Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems Corporation Information

10.8.2 Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems Truck Platooning Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems Truck Platooning Systems Products Offered

10.8.5 Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems Recent Development

10.9 DAF

10.9.1 DAF Corporation Information

10.9.2 DAF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 DAF Truck Platooning Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 DAF Truck Platooning Systems Products Offered

10.9.5 DAF Recent Development

10.10 Continental AG

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Truck Platooning Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Continental AG Truck Platooning Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Continental AG Recent Development

10.11 IVECO

10.11.1 IVECO Corporation Information

10.11.2 IVECO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 IVECO Truck Platooning Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 IVECO Truck Platooning Systems Products Offered

10.11.5 IVECO Recent Development

10.12 MAN Truck & Bus

10.12.1 MAN Truck & Bus Corporation Information

10.12.2 MAN Truck & Bus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 MAN Truck & Bus Truck Platooning Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 MAN Truck & Bus Truck Platooning Systems Products Offered

10.12.5 MAN Truck & Bus Recent Development 11 Truck Platooning Systems Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Truck Platooning Systems Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Truck Platooning Systems Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

