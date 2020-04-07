COVID-19 Impact on Wheel Balancer – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19
Complete study of the global Wheel Balancer market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Wheel Balancer industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Wheel Balancer production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Wheel Balancer market include _, Corghi, BOSCH, Snap-on, Hunter, Hennessy Industries, MAHA, CEMB, Cormach Srl, Ravaglioli, Giuliano, DALIQIBAO, Bright, Balancer, Sino-Italian Taida, Zhongda Group, Coseng, Anchor, Kwingtone, Hongpu, TGQB
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global Wheel Balancer industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Wheel Balancer manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Wheel Balancer industry.
Global Wheel Balancer Market Segment By Type:
Below 15 inches or less, 15 inches to 24 inches, Above 24 inches
Global Wheel Balancer Market Segment By Application:
, 4S Shop, Repair Shop, Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, Others
Competitive Landscape
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Wheel Balancer industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Wheel Balancer market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wheel Balancer industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Wheel Balancer market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Wheel Balancer market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wheel Balancer market?
TOC
1 Wheel Balancer Market Overview
1.1 Wheel Balancer Product Overview
1.2 Wheel Balancer Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Below 15 inches or less
1.2.2 15 inches to 24 inches
1.2.3 Above 24 inches
1.3 Global Wheel Balancer Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Wheel Balancer Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Wheel Balancer Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Wheel Balancer Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Wheel Balancer Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Wheel Balancer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Wheel Balancer Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Wheel Balancer Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Wheel Balancer Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Wheel Balancer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Wheel Balancer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Wheel Balancer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wheel Balancer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Wheel Balancer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wheel Balancer Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Wheel Balancer Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Wheel Balancer Industry
1.5.1.1 Wheel Balancer Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Wheel Balancer Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Wheel Balancer Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Wheel Balancer Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Wheel Balancer Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Wheel Balancer Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Wheel Balancer Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Wheel Balancer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Wheel Balancer Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Wheel Balancer Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wheel Balancer Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Wheel Balancer as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wheel Balancer Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Wheel Balancer Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Wheel Balancer Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Wheel Balancer Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Wheel Balancer Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Wheel Balancer Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Wheel Balancer Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Wheel Balancer Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Wheel Balancer Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Wheel Balancer Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Wheel Balancer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Wheel Balancer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Wheel Balancer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Wheel Balancer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Wheel Balancer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Wheel Balancer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Wheel Balancer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Wheel Balancer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Wheel Balancer Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Wheel Balancer Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Wheel Balancer by Application
4.1 Wheel Balancer Segment by Application
4.1.1 4S Shop
4.1.2 Repair Shop
4.1.3 Motor Vehicle Manufacturers
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Wheel Balancer Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Wheel Balancer Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Wheel Balancer Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Wheel Balancer Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Wheel Balancer by Application
4.5.2 Europe Wheel Balancer by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Wheel Balancer by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Wheel Balancer by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Wheel Balancer by Application 5 North America Wheel Balancer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Wheel Balancer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Wheel Balancer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Wheel Balancer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Wheel Balancer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Wheel Balancer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Wheel Balancer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Wheel Balancer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Wheel Balancer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Wheel Balancer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Wheel Balancer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wheel Balancer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wheel Balancer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wheel Balancer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wheel Balancer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Wheel Balancer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Wheel Balancer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Wheel Balancer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Wheel Balancer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Wheel Balancer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Wheel Balancer Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wheel Balancer Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wheel Balancer Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wheel Balancer Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wheel Balancer Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Wheel Balancer Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wheel Balancer Business
10.1 Corghi
10.1.1 Corghi Corporation Information
10.1.2 Corghi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Corghi Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Corghi Wheel Balancer Products Offered
10.1.5 Corghi Recent Development
10.2 BOSCH
10.2.1 BOSCH Corporation Information
10.2.2 BOSCH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 BOSCH Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Corghi Wheel Balancer Products Offered
10.2.5 BOSCH Recent Development
10.3 Snap-on
10.3.1 Snap-on Corporation Information
10.3.2 Snap-on Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Snap-on Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Snap-on Wheel Balancer Products Offered
10.3.5 Snap-on Recent Development
10.4 Hunter
10.4.1 Hunter Corporation Information
10.4.2 Hunter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Hunter Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Hunter Wheel Balancer Products Offered
10.4.5 Hunter Recent Development
10.5 Hennessy Industries
10.5.1 Hennessy Industries Corporation Information
10.5.2 Hennessy Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Hennessy Industries Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Hennessy Industries Wheel Balancer Products Offered
10.5.5 Hennessy Industries Recent Development
10.6 MAHA
10.6.1 MAHA Corporation Information
10.6.2 MAHA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 MAHA Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 MAHA Wheel Balancer Products Offered
10.6.5 MAHA Recent Development
10.7 CEMB
10.7.1 CEMB Corporation Information
10.7.2 CEMB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 CEMB Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 CEMB Wheel Balancer Products Offered
10.7.5 CEMB Recent Development
10.8 Cormach Srl
10.8.1 Cormach Srl Corporation Information
10.8.2 Cormach Srl Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Cormach Srl Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Cormach Srl Wheel Balancer Products Offered
10.8.5 Cormach Srl Recent Development
10.9 Ravaglioli
10.9.1 Ravaglioli Corporation Information
10.9.2 Ravaglioli Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Ravaglioli Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Ravaglioli Wheel Balancer Products Offered
10.9.5 Ravaglioli Recent Development
10.10 Giuliano
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Wheel Balancer Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Giuliano Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Giuliano Recent Development
10.11 DALIQIBAO
10.11.1 DALIQIBAO Corporation Information
10.11.2 DALIQIBAO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 DALIQIBAO Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 DALIQIBAO Wheel Balancer Products Offered
10.11.5 DALIQIBAO Recent Development
10.12 Bright
10.12.1 Bright Corporation Information
10.12.2 Bright Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Bright Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Bright Wheel Balancer Products Offered
10.12.5 Bright Recent Development
10.13 Balancer
10.13.1 Balancer Corporation Information
10.13.2 Balancer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Balancer Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Balancer Wheel Balancer Products Offered
10.13.5 Balancer Recent Development
10.14 Sino-Italian Taida
10.14.1 Sino-Italian Taida Corporation Information
10.14.2 Sino-Italian Taida Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Sino-Italian Taida Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Sino-Italian Taida Wheel Balancer Products Offered
10.14.5 Sino-Italian Taida Recent Development
10.15 Zhongda Group
10.15.1 Zhongda Group Corporation Information
10.15.2 Zhongda Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Zhongda Group Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Zhongda Group Wheel Balancer Products Offered
10.15.5 Zhongda Group Recent Development
10.16 Coseng
10.16.1 Coseng Corporation Information
10.16.2 Coseng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Coseng Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Coseng Wheel Balancer Products Offered
10.16.5 Coseng Recent Development
10.17 Anchor
10.17.1 Anchor Corporation Information
10.17.2 Anchor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Anchor Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Anchor Wheel Balancer Products Offered
10.17.5 Anchor Recent Development
10.18 Kwingtone
10.18.1 Kwingtone Corporation Information
10.18.2 Kwingtone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Kwingtone Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Kwingtone Wheel Balancer Products Offered
10.18.5 Kwingtone Recent Development
10.19 Hongpu
10.19.1 Hongpu Corporation Information
10.19.2 Hongpu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Hongpu Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Hongpu Wheel Balancer Products Offered
10.19.5 Hongpu Recent Development
10.20 TGQB
10.20.1 TGQB Corporation Information
10.20.2 TGQB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 TGQB Wheel Balancer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 TGQB Wheel Balancer Products Offered
10.20.5 TGQB Recent Development 11 Wheel Balancer Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Wheel Balancer Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Wheel Balancer Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
