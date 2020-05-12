Data Center Construction Market-Industry Demand, Growth, Size, Share, Statistics, Development Trends, Demand and 2026 Forecast Research | Key Playrs- ABB, Arup Group Limited, Currie & Brown Group Limited, Holder Construction etc.
Growing demand for data traffic due to high adoption of IoT, cloud based services and data analytics is significantly expected to drive the growth of this market.
Strong internet connectivity which is spreading across various countries and expotential growth in e-commerce industry would create an opportunity for the growth of this market.
Lack of technically skilled & experienced professionals and high installation cost is expected is hinder the growth of this market.
Geographically, North America region dominated the market in 2018 with highest market share owing to the high adoption of data centers and rising number of companies over the forecasted period.
Key players covered in the report
ABB
Arup Group Limited
Currie & Brown Group Limited
Holder Construction Company
Jones Engineering Group Ltd
M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates, Inc.
Turner Construction Company
Schneider Electric SE
Nakano Corporation
ISG PLC
HDR, Inc.
Research Methodology
The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.
For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.
We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.
The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:
* Original Equipment Manufacturer,
* Growth Scenario Supplier,
* Distributors,
* Government Body & Associations, and
* Research Institute
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Data Center Construction Market Overview
5. Global Data Center Construction Market by Product Type
6. Global Data Center Construction Market by Application
7. Global Data Center Construction Market by Region
8. North America Data Center Construction Market
9. Europe Data Center Construction Market
10. Asia Pacific Data Center Construction Market
11. South America Data Center Construction Market
12. Middle East & Africa Data Center Construction Market
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Company Profiles
15. Data Center Construction Manufacturing Cost Analysis
16. Key Insights
