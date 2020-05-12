Data Center Construction Market-Industry Demand, Growth, Size, Share, Statistics, Development Trends, Demand and 2026 Forecast Research | Key Playrs- ABB, Arup Group Limited, Currie & Brown Group Limited, Holder Construction etc.

Growing demand for data traffic due to high adoption of IoT, cloud based services and data analytics is significantly expected to drive the growth of this market.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/731230

Strong internet connectivity which is spreading across various countries and expotential growth in e-commerce industry would create an opportunity for the growth of this market.

Lack of technically skilled & experienced professionals and high installation cost is expected is hinder the growth of this market.

Geographically, North America region dominated the market in 2018 with highest market share owing to the high adoption of data centers and rising number of companies over the forecasted period.

Key players covered in the report

ABB

Arup Group Limited

Currie & Brown Group Limited

Holder Construction Company

Jones Engineering Group Ltd

M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates, Inc.

Turner Construction Company

Schneider Electric SE

Nakano Corporation

ISG PLC

HDR, Inc.

Target Audience:

* Data Center Construction providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, End Users, and Application Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025 Provide attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, product & End Users, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Growth Scenario Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Data Center Construction Market Overview

5. Global Data Center Construction Market by Product Type

6. Global Data Center Construction Market by Application

7. Global Data Center Construction Market by Region

8. North America Data Center Construction Market

9. Europe Data Center Construction Market

10. Asia Pacific Data Center Construction Market

11. South America Data Center Construction Market

12. Middle East & Africa Data Center Construction Market

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Company Profiles

15. Data Center Construction Manufacturing Cost Analysis

16. Key Insights

Contact Us

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US: +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK: +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]

Note: If you have any special requirements related to Data Center Construction Market report please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.