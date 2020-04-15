Demand-Supply Scenario of Cervical Cancer Screening to Remain in Equilibrium During the Forecast Period2017 – 2025

Cervical screening is the process of recognizing and expelling abnormal tissue or cells in the cervix before precancerous cervical lesions or cervical malignancy develops. However, both precancerous lesions and early cervical cancers can be dealt with efficiently. Human papillomavirus is the most common viral infection of the reproductive tract and can cause cervical cancer. According to WHO Cervical cancer is the fourth most frequent cancer in women with an estimated 530,000 new cases in 2012 representing 7.9% of all female cancers.

To Understand How Our Report Information Can Bring Difference, Ask for a brochure @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/15673

Cervical cancer screening is an essential part of a woman’s routine health care which aims at secondary prevention of cervical cancer. There are two types of tests for Cervical Cancer Screening- Cytology-based Screening (Pap test or Pap smear) and HPV Testing. Pap smear looks for Precancer, abnormal cells on the cervix that may develop into cancer if left untreated along with noncancerous conditions, such as infection and inflammation. HPV test looks for human papillomavirus in cervical cells. However, HPV DNA testing and Visual Inspection are some other screening methods that can be used in low-resource areas in the developing countries.

Routine cervical screening helps to diagnose cervical cancer on time i.e. reduced the mortality rate from cervical cancer. Pap test is recommended for all women between the age of 21 to 65 years old in every three years, and women between 30-65 age recommended to have both Pap and HPV test. This segment dominated the Cervical Cancer Screening market in revenue terms, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period.

Cervical Cancer Screening Market: Drivers and Restraints

Continuous growth of cancer‘s impact on Public Health is the primary factor that drives the Cervical Cancer Screening Market. The market for Cervical Cancer Screening is also driven by the increase in aging female population with the increase in awareness Programs for Cervical Cancer Screening. Comprehensive approach taken by many organizations to prevent and control Cervical Cancer is also expected to fuel the market revenue for Cervical Cancer Screening over the forecast period. However, changes in regulatory guidelines for cervical cancer screening, lack of awareness related to cervical cancer protection, an unwillingness of female population to undergo Cervical Cancer Screening and use of HPV vaccination can hamper the growth of the Cervical Cancer Screening market.

Request PMR insights on measuring the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus across industries

Cervical Cancer Screening Market: Segmentation

The global market for Cervical Cancer Screening is segmented on the basis of Test Type, end user, and geography:

based on the Test Type, the Cervical Cancer Screening market is segmented into the following:

Pap tests

HPV test

Visual Inspection using Acetic Acid

Based on the End User, the Cervical Cancer Screening market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Clinics

community health center

Cervical Cancer Screening Market: Overview

Cervical Cancer Screening market is expected to witness significant growth due to the technological or medical advancements regarding new diagnostic equipment and diagnostic procedures for cervical cancer such as the use of biomarkers. The upsurge in technological developments is anticipated to further drive industry growth. Moreover, many lifestyle-related factors such as smoking, unsafe sex with inherited HPV-positive patient or having multiple sex partners, obesity are also expected to drive the growth of Cervical Cancer Screening market during the forecast period.

Cervical Cancer Screening Market: Region-wise Outlook

A geographic condition regarding for Cervical Cancer Screening market, it has been segmented into five broad regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. North America represents the largest Cervical Cancer Screening market followed by Europe due to the high prevalence rate of cervical cancer thus increasing the adoption of cervical cancer screening procedures such as adoption of automated liquid-based Pap cytology testing instead of conventional Pap tests. China, India are also relied upon to show high development rate in Cervical Cancer Screening market owing to improve access to healthcare facilities and huge investments by pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies in research centers with high spending on latest technologies that would propel the Cervical Cancer Screening market growth.

Cervical Cancer Screening Market: Key Market Participants

Major Key players in the Cervical Cancer Screening market include: Abbott Laboratories, Hologic Corporation, Qiagen N.V., and Hoffmann-La Roche, Quest Diagnostics, Becton, Dickinson and Company, OncoHealth Corp.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2014

Market Size & Forecast 2015 to 2024

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Aircraft Refurbishing Market Drivers and Restraints

To Gain More Insights & Stay Ahead Of The Competition, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/15673

Regional analysis for Market includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific & Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Report Highlights: