Demand-Supply Scenario of Personal Floatation Devices to Remain in Equilibrium During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Personal Floatation Devices Market: Overview

A Personal floatation devices or life vest are designed to be used as a support for ensuring safe floating over water. It is a category of protective equipment, particularly for safety while boating, water sports and for emergency situations. A lifejacket holds a person upright and can turn the person completely from face-down to face-up. While, a personal floatation device will retain floating position of persons but not essentially face-up. A personal floatation device is light in weight and less compact than a lifejacket. The personal floatation device is filled with foam to keep people warm in water and heat is uniformly distributed around the body. Usually, off-shore life jacket uses in commercial craft, this jacket is designed to turn an unconscious person in the water to vertical or slightly reclining position. Near-shore buoyant vest flotation device is used for fast rescue operation owning to its lightweight. Flotation Aid are highly used for boating activity and water sports. There are also some specialized categories of personal floatation devices, primarily designed for navy and military uses.

Personal Floatation Devices Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand from government marine agency and coast guards are driving the demand for global personal floatation devices market. The responsibilities of coast guards include safety of vessels, maintenance of sea-marks, and enforcement of maritime law, search and rescue. These life jackets are available to them in their boats and nearby places of work and include some additional features such as whistles, emergency lights, etc. Furthermore, increasing activities such as fishing, boating and water sports are also driving the demand for personal floatation devices market.

Lack of awareness related to types of use, weight limit and life jacket fit and incomprehensible performance rating may hinder the global personal floatation devices market.

Personal flotation devices manufacturing companies across the globe are focusing on developing devices addressing health issues i.e. mitigate the effect of secondary drowning, cold water shock and hypothermia.

Personal Flotation Devices Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the global personal floatation devices market is as follows:

The global personal floatation devices market can be segmented on the basis of application

Passenger and aircraft crew

Commercial Vessel Cargo ships Tugboats Passenger ferries

Government & Military

Water Sporting

The global floatation devices market can be segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Offshore Lifejacket

Near-shore buoyant vest

Flotation Aid

Throw able device

Others (Special use device)

The global personal flotation devices can be segmented on the basis of actuation:

Inflatable personal flotation devices Manually activated Automatically activated



The global personal floatation devices can be segmented on the basis of End-User:

Aquaculture industry

Oil & Gas industry

Naval industry

Other industry

Personal Floatation Devices Market: Key Participants:

Key Participants of the global personal floatation devices are following:

The Coleman Company Inc.

National Marine Manufacturer Association

ABSOLUTE OUTDOOR INC.

Aqua Lung International

Kent Sporting Goods Co., Inc.

LALIZAS

International Safety Product Ltd.

Hydrodynamic Industrial Co. Ltd

Johnson Outdoors Watercraft, Inc.

Erez Europe

GALVANISERS INDIA

Supreme In Safety Services

United Moulders Limited

Hutchwilco Ltd.

Marine Rescue Technologies Ltd.

Personal Floatation Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook:

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience relatively high growth opportunities during forecast period owning to increased coastal surveillance applications, security threats from sea routes, etc. North America is also anticipated to hold a prominent foot hold in the global personal floatation devices market due to increasing water recreational activities and defense spending. Increasing concerns of countries towards establishment of innovative technology in coastal surveillance is leading to substantial growth prospects in personal floatation devices across the globe. Furthermore, upcoming army and naval operations across the globe are expected to hike the global personal floatation devices market. Increasing tourism across regions is also anticipated to create demand for personal floatation devices across the regions.

