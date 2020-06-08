Digital Scent Technology MARKET REPORT 2020 TO 2028 MARKET ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, KEY PLAYERS, DRIVERS AND FORECAST

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital Scent Technology market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Digital Scent Technology market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global digital scent technology market report has been segmented on the basis of hardware device, end-product, end user, and region.

Global Digital Scent Technology Market: Overview

Digital scent technology is designed for sensing, transmitting, and receiving scent-enabled digital media.

Global Digital Scent Technology Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of electronic nose in food and beverage sector for improving quality of food products is a factor driving growth of the global digital scent technology market. In addition, increasing adoption of digital scent technology for clinical diagnostics in healthcare sector is another factor supporting growth of the global market. Use of digital scents technology for sending scented e-mails, playing scented games and watching scented DVDs are also some of the factors fueling growth of the target market. Furthermore, usage of digital scent technology for enhancing experience of virtual reality is a factor expected to boost growth of the global digital scent technology market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of electronic nose is a factor that may hamper growth of the global digital scent technology market. In addition, change in airflow is another factor that could affect efficiency of digital smell is a factor that could affect growth of the global market. Nevertheless, increasing adoption of electronic nose for detection of explosives in defence sector can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Digital Scent Technology Market: Segment Analysis

Among the hardware device, the e-nose segment is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the near future. E-nose also known as electronic nose is used for identification of chemical makeup and odor of specific components. It is used in defence and healthcare sector is a factor expected to support growth of e-nose segment in the global market.

Among the end user segments, the healthcare segment is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Digital scent technology is used in aromatherapy in order to cure diseases by using various types of scents is a factor driving growth of this segment in the global market. Nonetheless, digital scent technology that is used for clinical diagnosis in healthcare sector is comparatively expensive is a factor that could affect growth of healthcare segment in the target market.

Global Digital Scent Technology Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in North America is dominating the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Presence of prominent players is a key factor driving growth of the target market in this region. In addition, growing adoption of artificial intelligence is another factor expected to support growth of the digital scent technology in Canada and US in North America.

Market in Europe is anticipated to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the near future. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing investment in R&D activities for development of efficient digital scent technology is a factor propelling growth of the target market in this region.

Global Digital Scent Technology Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Hardware Device:

Scent Synthesizer

E-Nose

Segmentation by End-Product:

Medical Diagnostic Product

Explosives Detector

Smelling Screen

Mobile Phone

Quality Control Product

Music and Video Game

Others (Projector, E-mail, etc.)

Segmentation by end user:

Military & Defense

Food & Beverage

Communication

Marketing

Healthcare

Others (Education, Entertainment, etc.)

