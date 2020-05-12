Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026

Complete study of the global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) market include ,ABB,Siemens,SunEdsion,Omnigrid,IESO,Silver Spring,GE Grids Solutions,Cpower,Advisian

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) industry.

Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Segment By Type:

,Grid Connected,Remote/Island/Off-Grid Distributed Energy Resources (DERs)

Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Segment By Application:

,Educational Institutes,Industrial,Military,Healthcare,Government and Utilities,Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Grid Connected

1.4.3 Remote/Island/Off-Grid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Educational Institutes

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Military

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Government and Utilities

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Industry

1.6.1.1 Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 ABB

8.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.1.2 ABB Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 ABB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 ABB Product Description

8.1.5 ABB Recent Development

8.2 Siemens

8.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.2.2 Siemens Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Siemens Product Description

8.2.5 Siemens Recent Development

8.3 SunEdsion

8.3.1 SunEdsion Corporation Information

8.3.2 SunEdsion Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 SunEdsion Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 SunEdsion Product Description

8.3.5 SunEdsion Recent Development

8.4 Omnigrid

8.4.1 Omnigrid Corporation Information

8.4.2 Omnigrid Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Omnigrid Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Omnigrid Product Description

8.4.5 Omnigrid Recent Development

8.5 IESO

8.5.1 IESO Corporation Information

8.5.2 IESO Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 IESO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 IESO Product Description

8.5.5 IESO Recent Development

8.6 Silver Spring

8.6.1 Silver Spring Corporation Information

8.6.2 Silver Spring Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Silver Spring Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Silver Spring Product Description

8.6.5 Silver Spring Recent Development

8.7 GE Grids Solutions

8.7.1 GE Grids Solutions Corporation Information

8.7.2 GE Grids Solutions Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 GE Grids Solutions Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 GE Grids Solutions Product Description

8.7.5 GE Grids Solutions Recent Development

8.8 Cpower

8.8.1 Cpower Corporation Information

8.8.2 Cpower Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Cpower Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Cpower Product Description

8.8.5 Cpower Recent Development

8.9 Advisian

8.9.1 Advisian Corporation Information

8.9.2 Advisian Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Advisian Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Advisian Product Description

8.9.5 Advisian Recent Development 9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan 10 Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Distributors

11.3 Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

