E-Prescribing System Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Complete study of the global E-Prescribing System market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global E-Prescribing System industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on E-Prescribing System production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global E-Prescribing System market include , Surescripts, Henry Schein, Cerner Corporation, HealthFusion, Allscripts, Athenahealth, Bizmatics, EClinicalWorks, Medi-HER, Practice Fusion, DrFirst

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global E-Prescribing System industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the E-Prescribing System manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall E-Prescribing System industry.

Global E-Prescribing System Market Segment By Type:

E-prescribing or electronic prescribing is a process involving the electronic generation and sending of prescription orders for the convenience of medical practitioners or physicians, allowing them to transmit prescriptions directly from the point of care to a pharmacy. E-prescribing enhances the safety of patients and the quality of care, since there is no manual writing involved and thus there is less probability of prescription errors. In addition, e-prescribing also helps conduct security checks, encapsulate medical lists, and compile the complete historical data of a patient. North America not only holds the largest share but also is the fastest growing region in E-Prescribing market. Increased adoption of E-Prescribing system and improved healthcare infrastructure are major drivers for E-Prescribing market in North America. In 2019, the global E-Prescribing System market size was US$ 889.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the E-Prescribing System market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the E-Prescribing System industry. The research report studies the E-Prescribing System market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. Global E-Prescribing System market: Drivers and Restraints This section covers the various factors driving the global E-Prescribing System market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market. Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market. Global E-Prescribing System market: Segment Analysis The global E-Prescribing System market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product. Global E-Prescribing System market: Regional Analysis The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026. Global E-Prescribing System market: Key Players The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market. By the type, the market is primarily split into,Stand-alone Systems,Integrated Systems By the application, this report covers the following segments,Hospitals,Office-based physicians Competitive Landscape: The E-Prescribing System key manufacturers in this market include:,Surescripts,Henry Schein,Cerner Corporation,HealthFusion,Allscripts,Athenahealth,Bizmatics,EClinicalWorks,Medi-HER,Practice Fusion,DrFirst

Global E-Prescribing System Market Segment By Application:

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global E-Prescribing System industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key companies operating in the global E-Prescribing System market include , Surescripts, Henry Schein, Cerner Corporation, HealthFusion, Allscripts, Athenahealth, Bizmatics, EClinicalWorks, Medi-HER, Practice Fusion, DrFirst

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the E-Prescribing System market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the E-Prescribing System industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global E-Prescribing System market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global E-Prescribing System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global E-Prescribing System market

TOC

1 Market Overview of E-Prescribing System

1.1 E-Prescribing System Market Overview

1.1.1 E-Prescribing System Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global E-Prescribing System Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global E-Prescribing System Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global E-Prescribing System Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global E-Prescribing System Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions E-Prescribing System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America E-Prescribing System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe E-Prescribing System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China E-Prescribing System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific E-Prescribing System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America E-Prescribing System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa E-Prescribing System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): E-Prescribing System Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the E-Prescribing System Industry

1.7.1.1 E-Prescribing System Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and E-Prescribing System Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for E-Prescribing System Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 E-Prescribing System Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global E-Prescribing System Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global E-Prescribing System Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global E-Prescribing System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Stand-alone Systems

2.5 Integrated Systems 3 E-Prescribing System Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global E-Prescribing System Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global E-Prescribing System Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global E-Prescribing System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Hospitals

3.5 Office-based physicians 4 Global E-Prescribing System Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global E-Prescribing System Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in E-Prescribing System as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into E-Prescribing System Market

4.4 Global Top Players E-Prescribing System Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players E-Prescribing System Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 E-Prescribing System Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Surescripts

5.1.1 Surescripts Profile

5.1.2 Surescripts Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Surescripts Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Surescripts Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Surescripts Recent Developments

5.2 Henry Schein

5.2.1 Henry Schein Profile

5.2.2 Henry Schein Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Henry Schein Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Henry Schein Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Henry Schein Recent Developments

5.3 Cerner Corporation

5.5.1 Cerner Corporation Profile

5.3.2 Cerner Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Cerner Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Cerner Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 HealthFusion Recent Developments

5.4 HealthFusion

5.4.1 HealthFusion Profile

5.4.2 HealthFusion Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 HealthFusion Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 HealthFusion Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 HealthFusion Recent Developments

5.5 Allscripts

5.5.1 Allscripts Profile

5.5.2 Allscripts Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Allscripts Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Allscripts Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Allscripts Recent Developments

5.6 Athenahealth

5.6.1 Athenahealth Profile

5.6.2 Athenahealth Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Athenahealth Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Athenahealth Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Athenahealth Recent Developments

5.7 Bizmatics

5.7.1 Bizmatics Profile

5.7.2 Bizmatics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Bizmatics Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Bizmatics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Bizmatics Recent Developments

5.8 EClinicalWorks

5.8.1 EClinicalWorks Profile

5.8.2 EClinicalWorks Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 EClinicalWorks Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 EClinicalWorks Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 EClinicalWorks Recent Developments

5.9 Medi-HER

5.9.1 Medi-HER Profile

5.9.2 Medi-HER Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Medi-HER Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Medi-HER Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Medi-HER Recent Developments

5.10 Practice Fusion

5.10.1 Practice Fusion Profile

5.10.2 Practice Fusion Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Practice Fusion Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Practice Fusion Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Practice Fusion Recent Developments

5.11 DrFirst

5.11.1 DrFirst Profile

5.11.2 DrFirst Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 DrFirst Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 DrFirst Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 DrFirst Recent Developments 6 North America E-Prescribing System by Players and by Application

6.1 North America E-Prescribing System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America E-Prescribing System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe E-Prescribing System by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe E-Prescribing System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe E-Prescribing System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China E-Prescribing System by Players and by Application

8.1 China E-Prescribing System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China E-Prescribing System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific E-Prescribing System by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific E-Prescribing System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific E-Prescribing System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America E-Prescribing System by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America E-Prescribing System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America E-Prescribing System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa E-Prescribing System by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa E-Prescribing System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa E-Prescribing System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 E-Prescribing System Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

