Electric Bus Market to Reach 331,327 Units by 2025

Growing environmental concerns regarding the degradation of air quality due to the rising vehicular emissions has resulted in the formulation of stringent environmental policies. Presently, majority of the vehicles across the globe run on fossil fuels, which contain carbon. Burning of fossil fuels releases various greenhouse gases, including the carbon dioxide. These gases when released into the environment, disturb the ecological balance as they are responsible for rising global temperatures.

This increase in temperature is termed as the greenhouse effect, which is negatively impacting the environment. Countries across the globe are realizing the problems created by global warming, such as changing climatic conditions, and are now taking active measures to reduce the carbon footprint. One of the measures to achieve that is to electrify the transportation system.

Compared to fossil fuel-based vehicles, electric vehicles emit almost negligible fumes, therefore are a much safer mode of transportation, if air pollution is considered. Buses are one of the most popular ways of transportation, and the electric ones consume electricity as a primary or secondary source of power.

Electric buses are battery-run, plug-in hybrid, or hybrid electric. Among all, the highest demand during 2013–2017 was for the battery-powered electric buses. In fact, in the near future as well, their would continue to remain in the highest demand due to the rising support of government in the form of incentives and subsidies. This is resulting in the declining prices of batteries, which, in turn, has massively reduced the prices of electric buses. The electric bus market is predicted to advance at a 16.6% CAGR, reaching a production capacity of 331,771 units in the coming years.

Technological advancements in various fields, such as actuation and sensing technologies and instrumentation have led to the development of semi-autonomous and autonomous transportation systems. They are well-equipped with numerous features, such as computer-aided vision, odometer, light detection and ranging, and global positioning system; all of these help in the perception of surrounding and aid in a safer driving experience.

With the help of sensors, the advanced control systems are able to identify signage and obstacles, and help in seamless road navigation. Further, the autonomous vehicle technology helps in improving efficiency as they adhere better to the service schedule and incur lower operational costs, in terms of fuel, maintenance, and labor costs. Original equipment manufacturers, such as Easy Mile SAS, Navya SAS, and SB Drive are adopting autonomous vehicle technology for the development of autonomous bus shuttles.