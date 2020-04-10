Embedded Microprocessors Market Is Anticipated To Expand At A Healthy CAGR Of 7.3% During The Forecast Period 2019-2029

Continuous developments and implementation of new technologies such as large-scale integration (VLSI) technologies and embedded human-machine interface technologies in the embedded microprocessor market are creating significant revenue opportunities for key players in the landscape. Embedded microprocessors are designed to operate electrical and mechanical systems in a more efficient manner. These microprocessors are mainly used for handling the needs of an embedded system and multiple processors in real time.

The value of the global embedded microprocessor market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Key Takeaways of Embedded Microprocessor Market Study

The communication & signaling segment, under application, in the embedded microprocessor market, is expected to witness notable growth, owing to the increasing demand for digital signal processing, real-time computing data, and high speed processing.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for players in the embedded microprocessor market, attributable to rapid growth of the automobile and manufacturing sectors in the region.

Increasing demand for connected devices, worldwide, including smartphones and tablets having connectivity and multimedia capabilities, is propelling the demand for higher embedded microprocessor technologies, which creates growth opportunities for embedded microprocessor manufacturers in the global market.

“Embedded microprocessor manufacturers can increase their revenues by upgrading existing facilities to improve operational efficiency, decrease production costs, and target high precision in electromagnetic immunity, as well as the ability to reduce downtime and maximize functionality of their products,” says a PMR analyst.

Embedded Microprocessor Market Landscape

The global embedded microprocessor market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of medium- and large-sized embedded microprocessor manufacturers. Tier-I participants in the embedded microprocessor market are estimated to hold around 45%-55% market share. Product development and innovation is the key strategy of embedded microprocessor manufacturers in the embedded microprocessor market to increase their market presence and enhance end-user experience.

This report provides valuable insights at the company level, focusing on product innovation in the embedded microprocessor market, along with the business and marketing strategies of emerging market players. Some key market players included in the report are

Companies covered in Embedded Microprocessors Market Report Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Intel Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies AG

Applied Micro Circuits Corporation (MACOM Technology Solutions)

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

STMicroelectronics

20.4.1. Analog Devices, Inc.

Future Outlook for Embedded Microprocessor Market

Embedded microprocessors are used in different industries and applications such as communication & signaling, display, and multimedia, among others. Increasing usage of embedded microprocessors in medical devices and equipment such as patient health monitoring systems, blood pressure devices, and others is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the embedded microprocessor market. Moreover, growth of end-use industries such as healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, aerospace & defense, among others, is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for manufacturers in the global embedded microprocessor market.

More Valuable Insights on Embedded Microprocessor Market

A new market research report published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) on the global embedded microprocessor market includes global industry analysis of 2014–2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019–2029. This report provides valuable analysis of the global embedded microprocessor market through five different categories – core type (single-core and multi-core), bit rate (8-bit, 16-bit, 32-bit, and 64-bit), application (communication & signaling, display, multimedia, security, and others), and industry (automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, telecommunications, aerospace & defense, and others), across seven major regions.

