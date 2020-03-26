Europe Logistics Robots Market Research Report 2020| Key Players, Growth Factors, Regions and Applications, Industry Forecast To 2026

Modern logistics industry is embracing the wave of fast-growing robotics technology. Europe logistics robots market reached $659.4 million in 2019 and will grow by 23.86% annually over 2020-2026.

Europe Logistics Robots Market has recently added by Qurate Research to its vast repository. This intelligence report includes investigations based on Current scenarios, Historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as Type, Size, Application, and end-user have been scrutinized in this research report. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Europe Logistics Robots Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Report are

ABB Ltd.

Aethon Inc

Amazon Robotics LLC

Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

DAIFUKU Co, Ltd

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Fanuc Corp.

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

GreyOrange Pte Ltd

IAM Robotics

KION Group AG

KUKA (Midea Group)

Locus Robotics

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Seegrid Corporation

SIASUN Co., Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.



Based on operation environment, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Factory Logistics Robots

• Warehouse Logistics Robots

• Outdoor Logistics Robots

• Other Logistics Robots

Based on application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Palletizing and Depalletizing

• Pick and Place

• Loading and Unloading

• Packaging and Co-packing

• Shipment and Delivery

• Transportation and Storage

• Other Applications

The Europe Logistics Robots market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report

Europe Logistics Robots Market Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

(China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

