Exoskeleton Robots Market Growth Projection to 2026 | Rex Bionics, ReWalk Robotics, Cyberdyne, AlterG, Hocoma, Interactive Motion Technologies

Global Exoskeleton Robots Market 2017 by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2026

Exoskeletons are generally utilized at rehabilitation centres for therapies and are used by the people with disability for personal help. Rehabilitation robotic systems consist of prosthetics exoskeletons, orthotics, and assistive robots. By Product Function, Lower body exoskeleton is a robotic tool that fixes to the lower body. Its intention is to balance the consumer’s strength by adding additional force to the user’s lower extremity physical activities. These products are used to restore movement of disabled persons.

Some of the key players of Exoskeleton Robots Market: Rex Bionics Plc, ReWalk Robotics, Cyberdyne Inc., AlterG, Inc., Hocoma, Interactive Motion Technologies, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ekso Bionics, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Panasonic, LockHeed Martin, Sarcos Robotics, Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Myomo.

Publisher, is pleased to announce this latest publication. Increasing demand from healthcare industry for robotic rehabilitation and technology advancements in robotic are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, high buying price of mechanical exoskeletons and strict governmental regulations are hindering the growth of the market.

Segmentation by Solution:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Exoskeleton Robots market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Exoskeleton Robots market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Most important type of Exoskeleton Robots covered in this report are:

Stationary Exoskeletons

Mobile Exoskeletons

Tethered Exoskeletons

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Construction

Military

Healthcare

Industrial

Logistics

Manufacture

Civilian

Rehabilitation

Other End Users

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Exoskeleton Robots Market, By Mobility Type

6 Global Exoskeleton Robots Market, By Product Function

7 Global Exoskeleton Robots Market, By Power Technology

8 Global Exoskeleton Robots Market, By End User

9 Global Exoskeleton Robots Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

