Exterior Doors Market Overview By Growing Demands, Trends And Business Opportunities 2020 To 2027

Global Exterior Doors Market: Overview

Exterior door is also known as doorway or entry door which is used to enter or exit from the building or room. These doors are manufactured with different materials such as wood, metal, glass and other material in order to offer security and protect the building from outer environmental impact including dust, sunlight, etc. Moreover, these doors are available in various shapes, materials, and colors and can be customized as per the requirements of the end user.

Global Exterior Doors Market: Dynamics

Exterior doors are designed to add a closure to the room or building. These doors add an appealing or aesthetic look to the structures as well as safeguarding them. These are some major factors expected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, increasing number of residential and commercial construction projects is one of the key factor expected to augment growth of the target market. In addition, rising renovation or remodeling activities among households and commercial properties is a factor expected to support revenue growth of the global market during the forecast period.

However, fluctuating cost of labor and raw materials may hamper growth of the target market over the forecast period. Additionally, stringent protocols of government authorities, coupled with environmental concerns associated with cutting of the wood are some factors projected to challenge the global market growth.

Global Exterior Doors Market: Segment Analysis

Among the door type segments, the panel door segment is expected to register significant growth, owing to various characteristics including durability, eco-friendly nature, and adds aesthetic look to the structure.

Among the mechanism segments, the segment is projected to register considerable growth.

Among the end user segments, the commercial segment is expected to account for significant shares in the global market, owing to increasing commercial infrastructural development activities.

Among the material segments, the metal segment is expected to register substantial growth, owing to various benefits including durability and resistance to fire and chemicals.

Global Exterior Doors Market: Regional Analysis

Growing infrastructural development activities in emerging countries including India and China is a factor expected to fuel growth of the exterior doors market in the Asia Pacific. In addition, urbanization, industrialization, increasing disposable income, coupled with inclination towards modern approach regarding exterior design and looks of structure are some major factors fueling growth of the target market in the region. Also, the availability of labor and raw material at minimal cost, plays an important role for growth of the target market.

The exterior doors market in North America is projected to account for the majority of revenue shares in the target market over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing remodeling activities among residential and commercial buildings in order to add an aesthetic look. Furthermore, markets in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period.

Global Exterior Doors Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Door Type:

Bypass Door

Panel Door

Pocket Door

Bifold Door

Segmentation by Material:

Wood

Glass

Metal

Vinyl

Fiberglass

Segmentation by Mechanism:

Sliding

Swinging

Folding

Bypass

Segmentation by End-user:

Residential

Non-residential

