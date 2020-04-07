Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2020? 2027

Global Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Market – Scope of the Report

A popular tool being used for surface modification of materials, and also used in prototyping functional structure at the micro as well as nano-scale is a focused ion beam. Spot sizes of less than 5nm hare produced, while using the electrostatic lenses for focusing on the image of the point source. This writing technique offers imaging and efficient scaffolding capabilities at micro-scale and nano-scale level.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Fibics Incorporated, Raith GmbH, and Evans Analytical Group. Also, Thermo Fisher Scientific, FEI, JEOL Ltd., TESCAN, and Fibics Incorporated are a few other important players in the focused ion beam market.

The demands to reduce costs in the electronics & semiconductor manufacturing on various aspects coupled with lesser maintenance required with focused ion beam are anticipated to drive the demands for Focused Ion Beam (FIB) in the recent years. Design complexities associated with the focused ion beam equipment is expected to hinder the growth of the focused ion beam market in recent times. Encouraging R&D investments for material science and bio-materials are providing huge opportunities for the focused ion beam market players during the forecast period.

Within the Focused Ion Beam (FIB) market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Focused Ion Beam (FIB) market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

