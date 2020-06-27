Food Grade Gases Market to Surpass US$ 9.19 Bn by 2029 | FMI Report

The global food-grade gases market is projected to reach US$ 9.19 Bn by the end of 2029. The market was valued at US$ 5.3 Bn in 2019. If these figures hold true, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% between 2019 and 2029. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets over the forecast period. Expansion of the food & beverage industry in India and China on account of technological advancements introduced in processing and rising consumption at domestic level are expected to fuel food grade industrial gases demand in the coming years.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., AIR WATER INC, Coregas, Gulf Cryo, Linde plc, SOL Spa, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION, Massy Gas Products (Trinidad) Ltd., Messer Group., Gruppo SIAD, Praxair Technology, Inc., among other domestic and global players.

Wing demand from the food industry is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing usage of smart packaging to enhance the shelf life, demand for quick freezing in fresh foods, advancement in the technology, and increase in meat &seafood trading are expected to drive the food grade gases market in the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Decreasing demand for beverages and strict government rules & regulations is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

Global Food Grade Gases Market Scope and Market Size

Food grade gases market is segmented onthe basis of type, application, end- user and mode of supply. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the food grade gases market is segmented into carbon dioxide, nitrogen, oxygen and others.

Based on application, the food grade gases market is bifurcated into freezing & chilling, packaging & carbonation, and others.

End- user segment of the food grade gases market is divided into beverages, meat & seafood, packaged foods, dairy and frozen products, packaged foods and others.

Mode of supply segment of the food grade gases market is divided into cylinder and bulk

