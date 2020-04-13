Foot & Ankle Devices Market Report 2020: A Latest Research Report To Share Market Insights And Dynamics

Foot & ankle devices market is expected to reach US$ 4,084.97 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,038.24 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global foot & ankle market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Global foot & ankle devices market was segmented by product and application. On the basis of the product the market is segmented as joint implants, prostheses, braces & support, and fixation devices. Based on the application the market is segmented into trauma, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and hammertoe.

The List of Companies

Smith & Nephew Wright Medicalgroup N.V Stryker Anthrex Inc. Zimmer Biomet Ossur Integra Lifesciences Corporation J&J (Depuy Synthes) Acumed, LLC Extremity Medical, LLC

The market for foot & ankle devices is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as increasing incidences of sports injuries, growing incidents of road accidents and rising the number of orthopedic surgeries. However, factor such as lack of reimbursement for orthopedic procedures is the major restraining factors for the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The growth of the foot & ankle devices market in this region is primarily attributed growing geriatric population, increase in the incidences of musculoskeletal disorders and launch of products in the market. In addition, the development in the foot & ankle devices sectors across these countries are estimated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The injuries occur due to sports such as water soccer (football), water sports, cricket, rugby, basketball, athletic games, and others. For instance, as per the data by the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), a large number of sports injuries that are caused by soccer. The data stated that ankle sprain is the most widely experienced injuries caused in the football players across the world. In the US, approximately 240,000 injuries were treated in the emergency department, and among them, about 48,810 cases of fractures and near 79,400 cases were for strain and sprains and also there were 5,000 cases for the dislocations.

