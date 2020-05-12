Forensic LIMS Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019 – 2027 | Abbott Laboratories, Forensic Advantage Systems, LabSoft LIMS, LabWare

The forensic LIMS is created for the medical examiner offices and forensic laboratories which addresses issues faced by the public safety sector, and different levels of security agencies. The system is heavily used by varied size of laboratories, as it support the lab techs to verify different evidences. This systems also assists in providing chain of custody along with Narcotic Bank and DNA matching features. The demand for the forensic LIMS is expected to grow over the years owing to the rise in number of narcotics and drug exploitation cases across the globe.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Abbott Laboratories, Forensic Advantage Systems (THIncIT LLC), LabSoft LIMS (Computing Solutions, Inc.), LabWare, LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabLynx, Inc., QueTel Corporation, Sorenson Forensics, LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Verisis A.S.

What is the Dynamics of Forensic LIMS Market?

Factors such as need to enhance the efficiency of laboratories to avoid fraudulent or illegal activities, strict government regulation to deploy LIMS within laboratories plays a major role in driving the growth of the forensic LIMS market. In addition to this, growing adoption of LIMS in narcotics industry is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the forensic LIMS market.

What is the SCOPE of Forensic LIMS Market?

The “Global Forensic LIMS Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the forensic LIMS market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment model, application, and geography. The global forensic LIMS market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading forensic LIMS market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global forensic LIMS market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, and application. Based on component, the forensic LIMS market is segmented into software and services. On the basis of deployment model, the forensic LIMS market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. Further, the forensic LIMS market is segmented on the basis of application into narcotics, DNA banking, kinship and paternity, crime scene investigation, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Forensic LIMS Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global forensic LIMS market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The forensic LIMS market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

