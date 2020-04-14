Fragile X Syndrome Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030

Fragile X Syndrome Fxs Market

DelveInsight’s “Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2030

Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

The DelveInsight Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) market report gives a thorough understanding of the Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment.

Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) Epidemiology

– The total cases of Fragile X Syndrome in the 7MM was found to be 117,962 in 2017.

– Among all the countries, the highest population of Fragile X Syndrome was in the United States with 67,654 cases in 2017.

– Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed Fragile X Syndrome prevalent population with 9,383 cases, followed by France.

Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) Market Outlook

The Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) market in 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017-2030.

Reimbursement Scenario in Fragile X Syndrome (FXS)

Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In a report, we take reimbursement into consideration to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business and price strategy.

KOL- Views

To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME’s opinion working in Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) market trend. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis

We perform Competitive and Market Intelligence analysis of the Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that include – SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) , explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) market.

Request for sample pages

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Fragile X Syndrome treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Cannabidiol

2. Acamprosate

3. BPN14770

4. OV101

5. Trofinetide

And many others

The key players in Fragile X Syndrome market are:

1. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

2. Confluence Pharmaceuticals

3. Tetra Therapeutics

4. Ovid Therapeutics

5. Neuren Pharmaceuticals

And many others

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive summary

3. Organisations

4. Fragile X Syndrome Epidemiology and Market Methodology

5. Fragile X Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

6. Fragile X Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

7. Fragile X Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Fragile X Syndrome in 7MM

7.3. United States

7.4. EU5

7.5. Assumptions and Rationale

7.6. Germany

7.7. France

7.8. Italy

7.9. Spain

7.10. United Kingdom (UK)

7.11. Japan

8. Fragile X Syndrome Current Treatment

9. Unmet Need

10. Fragile X Syndrome Emerging Drugs

10.1. Key Cross Competition

10.2. Cannabidiol: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

10.3. Acamprosate: Confluence Pharmaceuticals

10.4. BPN14770: Tetra Therapeutics

10.5. OV101: Ovid Therapeutics

10.6. Trofinetide: Neuren Pharmaceuticals

11. Fragile X Syndrome Market Size

12. Fragile X Syndrome Market Outlook: 7 MM

12.1. United States

12.2. EU5

12.3. Germany

12.4. France

12.4.3. Italy

12.5. Spain

12.6. United Kingdom

12.7. Japan

13. Market Drivers

14. Market Barriers

15. SWOT analysis

16. Cases studies

17. KOL Views

18. Appendix

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Contact us:

[email protected]

+919650213330

SOURCE DelveInsight