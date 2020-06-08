Fragrance Ingredients Industry 2020 Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Cost Structure, Including Statista Comprehensive Data And 2028 Forecast Analysis

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fragrance Ingredients market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Fragrance Ingredients market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global fragrance ingredients market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Global Fragrance Ingredients Market: Overview

Fragrance is a mixture of synthetic or natural substances, which added to products to offer desired smell or unique aroma. Fragrance ingredients are used in cosmetics, spray perfumes, soaps & detergents, body care, incense, as well as home care products.

Global Fragrance Ingredients Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for eco-friendly, natural, and custom-made perfumes along with improved living standard are some major factors estimated to drive revenue growth of the global market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing usage of beauty products to improve physical appearance is another factor expected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, ongoing product innovation, increasing product advertising through various social media applications, and growing demand for air fresheners such as room fresheners, aerosol sprays, and car air fresheners are some other factors expected to propel growth of target market.

A recent trend observed in target market is Government in different countries are supporting research and development activities to use eco-friendly and healthy-products. In addition, growing consumption of personal care products including soaps and detergents and rising awareness about harmful effects of chemicals on the skin are some factors influencing demand for natural and bio-based fragrance ingredients.

However, increasing production cost and presence of chemical ingredients in perfumes may generate side effects such as skin problems and allergies are some factors estimated to hamper growth of the global fragrance ingredients market to a certain extent. According to document published by GreenFacts Organization, fragrance ingredients used in perfumes and perfumed consumer goods such as detergents, cosmetics, fabric softeners, and other household products are responsible for skin irritations and allergic reactions.

Global Fragrance Ingredients Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the natural ingredients segment projected to witness high growth rate in the global market over the forecast period. Technical advancements in extraction process and techniques utilize combination of natural and synthetic products is estimated to boost product demand positively.

Among the application segments, the cosmetics segment is estimated to account for a significant share in terms of revenue in the global market.

Global Fragrance Ingredients Market: Regional Analysis

The fragrance ingredients market in Europe is expected to dominate target market in terms of revenue followed by market in North America. This is primarily attributed to high awareness regarding trending fashion and growing demand for natural and bio-based products. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register high growth in terms of CAGR over the forecast period. Rising demand for fragrances such as perfumes, deodorants, and mists along with growing aging population that consume anti-aging products in countries such as India and China are some key factors fueling growth of the target market in the region. Furthermore, markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa projected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period, owing to growing demand for soaps & detergents, toiletries, and cosmetics.

Global Fragrance Ingredients Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Natural Ingredients (Flower-based, Fruit-based, Spice-based)

Synthetic Ingredients (Ester, Alcohol, musk chemicals)

Segmentation by Application:

Cosmetics

Toiletries

Fine fragrances & perfumes

Soaps & detergents

