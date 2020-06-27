Functional Proteins Market to Reach US$ 10.9 Bn by 2029 | FMI Report

The global functional proteins market is projected to reach US$ 10.9 Bn by the end of 2029. The market was valued at US$ 5.9 Bn in 2019. If these figures hold true, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% between 2019 and 2029. With increasing demands of the health conscious population, North America is anticipated to lead the functional protein market, and it is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
The recent report on Functional Proteins market provides a complete analysis of this business sphere with a key emphasis on the pivotal factors of the industry, such as recent trends, current valuation, industry size, market share, periodic deliverables, and turnover predictions for the forecast period.
A brief outline of the Functional Proteins market behavior over the projected timeline is provided in the report. Important details regarding the growth drivers that impact the market dynamics alongside the growth rate that the industry is expected to register over the estimated timeframe are thoroughly discussed in the report. In addition, the report lists out the various challenges prevailing in this industry vertical as well as the growth opportunities that will impact the business landscape.
Major Players Covered in this Report are:
- Kerry Group
- Arla Foods AMBA
- Fonterra Co-Operative
- Glanbia
- Koninklijke DSM
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Frieslandcampina
- Saputo Ingredients
- APC
- AMCO Proteins
- Abbott Nutrition
- Real Dairy Australia
- Cargill
Unveiling the Functional Proteins market with respect to the regional outlook:
Functional Proteins Market Segmentation: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Middle East and Africa.
A gist of the details pertaining to the geographical landscape:
- Current consumption rate of each region.
- Consumption pattern of each of the listed region over the forecast years.
- Revenue amassed by all the geographies.
- Growth potential solely based on the regional contribution.
- Market share accrued by each region.
