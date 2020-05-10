Gene Synthesis Market 2020-2026: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth

Complete study of the global Gene Synthesis market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Gene Synthesis industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Gene Synthesis production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Gene Synthesis market include , Genescript, GeneArt (Thermofischer), IDT, Eurofins Genomics, DNA 2.0 (ATUM), BBI, Genewiz, Gene Oracle, SBS Genetech, Bio Basic

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Gene Synthesis industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Gene Synthesis manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Gene Synthesis industry.

Global Gene Synthesis Market Segment By Type:

Gene synthesis refers to chemically synthesizing a strand of DNA base-by-base. Unlike DNA replication that occurs in cells or by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), gene synthesis does not require a template strand. Rather, gene synthesis involves the step-wise addition of nucleotides to a single-stranded molecule, which then serves as a template for creation of a complementary strand. Gene synthesis is the fundamental technology upon which the field of synthetic biology has been built. Genescript is the largest supplier of Gene Synthesis, with a sales market share of 31% in 2017. That is to say, Genescript is the most popular Gene Synthesis in global, and with most of the Gene Synthesis market share in global. Again, top 5 players dominated 76% global gene synthesis market share of the whole market, with most of which were USA companies. In 2019, the global Gene Synthesis market size was US$ 317.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Gene Synthesis market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Gene Synthesis industry. The research report studies the Gene Synthesis market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. Global Gene Synthesis market: Drivers and Restraints This section covers the various factors driving the global Gene Synthesis market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market. Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market. Global Gene Synthesis market: Segment Analysis The global Gene Synthesis market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product. Global Gene Synthesis market: Regional Analysis The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026. Global Gene Synthesis market: Key Players The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market. By the type, the market is primarily split into,Below 1000 bp,1001-3000 bp,3001-5000 bp,Above 5000 bp By the application, this report covers the following segments,Commercial,Academic Research Competitive Landscape: The Gene Synthesis key manufacturers in this market include:,Genescript,GeneArt (Thermofischer),IDT,Eurofins Genomics,DNA 2.0 (ATUM),BBI,Genewiz,Gene Oracle,SBS Genetech,Bio Basic

Global Gene Synthesis Market Segment By Application:

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Gene Synthesis industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gene Synthesis market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Gene Synthesis industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gene Synthesis market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gene Synthesis market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gene Synthesis market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Gene Synthesis

1.1 Gene Synthesis Market Overview

1.1.1 Gene Synthesis Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Gene Synthesis Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Gene Synthesis Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Gene Synthesis Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Gene Synthesis Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Gene Synthesis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Gene Synthesis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Gene Synthesis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Gene Synthesis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Gene Synthesis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Gene Synthesis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Gene Synthesis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Gene Synthesis Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Gene Synthesis Industry

1.7.1.1 Gene Synthesis Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Gene Synthesis Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Gene Synthesis Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Gene Synthesis Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Gene Synthesis Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Gene Synthesis Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Gene Synthesis Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Below 1000 bp

2.5 1001-3000 bp

2.6 3001-5000 bp

2.7 Above 5000 bp 3 Gene Synthesis Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Gene Synthesis Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Gene Synthesis Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Gene Synthesis Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Commercial

3.5 Academic Research 4 Global Gene Synthesis Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Gene Synthesis Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Gene Synthesis as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Gene Synthesis Market

4.4 Global Top Players Gene Synthesis Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Gene Synthesis Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Gene Synthesis Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Genescript

5.1.1 Genescript Profile

5.1.2 Genescript Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Genescript Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Genescript Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Genescript Recent Developments

5.2 GeneArt (Thermofischer)

5.2.1 GeneArt (Thermofischer) Profile

5.2.2 GeneArt (Thermofischer) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 GeneArt (Thermofischer) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 GeneArt (Thermofischer) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 GeneArt (Thermofischer) Recent Developments

5.3 IDT

5.5.1 IDT Profile

5.3.2 IDT Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 IDT Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 IDT Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Eurofins Genomics Recent Developments

5.4 Eurofins Genomics

5.4.1 Eurofins Genomics Profile

5.4.2 Eurofins Genomics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Eurofins Genomics Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Eurofins Genomics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Eurofins Genomics Recent Developments

5.5 DNA 2.0 (ATUM)

5.5.1 DNA 2.0 (ATUM) Profile

5.5.2 DNA 2.0 (ATUM) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 DNA 2.0 (ATUM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 DNA 2.0 (ATUM) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 DNA 2.0 (ATUM) Recent Developments

5.6 BBI

5.6.1 BBI Profile

5.6.2 BBI Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 BBI Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 BBI Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 BBI Recent Developments

5.7 Genewiz

5.7.1 Genewiz Profile

5.7.2 Genewiz Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Genewiz Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Genewiz Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Genewiz Recent Developments

5.8 Gene Oracle

5.8.1 Gene Oracle Profile

5.8.2 Gene Oracle Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Gene Oracle Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Gene Oracle Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Gene Oracle Recent Developments

5.9 SBS Genetech

5.9.1 SBS Genetech Profile

5.9.2 SBS Genetech Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 SBS Genetech Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 SBS Genetech Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 SBS Genetech Recent Developments

5.10 Bio Basic

5.10.1 Bio Basic Profile

5.10.2 Bio Basic Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Bio Basic Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Bio Basic Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Bio Basic Recent Developments 6 North America Gene Synthesis by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Gene Synthesis Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Gene Synthesis Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Gene Synthesis by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Gene Synthesis Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Gene Synthesis Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Gene Synthesis by Players and by Application

8.1 China Gene Synthesis Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Gene Synthesis Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Gene Synthesis by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Gene Synthesis Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Gene Synthesis Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Gene Synthesis by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Gene Synthesis Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Gene Synthesis Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Gene Synthesis by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Gene Synthesis Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Gene Synthesis Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Gene Synthesis Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

