Genomics in Cancer Care Market 2020, COVID 19 Breakdown Impact, Industry, Global Trends, Size, Applications, Share, Sale, Growth Insight, New Development and Forecast To 2026

The Global Genomics in Cancer Care Market size is anticipated to reach usd 14.6 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2019 to 2025 according to a new report published by research. The report genomics in cancer care market share, size, trends, & industry analysis report, by product type (consumables, instruments, services); by technology, by application; by end use; and by region: segment forecast, 2019 – 2025 provides insights on the current market scenario and the future prospects.

In 2018, by product type, instrument segment captures the largest market shares in terms of revenue and hold major share in the market. Regionally, North America accounted for the major share in the global market.

The Genomics in Cancer Care Market is primarily driven by increasing prevalence of cancer patients globally, and rising demand for diagnostic coupled with the availability of cost effective and technologically advanced technology. Additionally, awareness and growing preference for personalized medicines is also influencing the market growth. Moreover, continuous investment on research and developments by the biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies would also fuel the market growth.

Genomics in Cancer Care Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Consumables

Instruments

Service

Product segment is further sub-segmented into consumables and reagents, instruments, and services. Instruments market holds the major share in the Genomics in Cancer Care Market owning to the rapid technological advancements, and continuous efforts by the manufacturers for providing digitalization in the instruments for its easy use. While consumables and reagents hold second largest position for market followed by the service sub segment.

Genomics in Cancer Care Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Gene Sequencing

PCR

Microarray Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Based on technology, the Genomics in Cancer Care Market is segmented as genome sequencing, PCR, microarray nucleic acid extraction and purification. Genome sequencing holds the major market share in 2017, and would continue to experience growth during the forecast period. The growth in this segment is majorly driven by the effective and precise diagnosis results, and rising awareness for its use in cancer diagnosis. Moreover, advantages like growing demand for cost-effective technologies, and flexibility in this technique would also influence the growth of genome sequencing market.

Genomics in Cancer Care Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Diagnostics

Personalized Medicines

Drug Delivery

Research

On the basis of application, the Genomics in Cancer Care Market is further segmented as diagnostics, personalized medicines, drug discovery, and Research. This application is majorly used for diagnosis of cancer. Diagnostics holds the largest market share which is majorly attributed to the growing number of cancer patients worldwide.

Genomics in Cancer Care Product End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 -2025)

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Academic Research

Research institute is the largest segment as an end user for the Genomics in Cancer Care Market, and would hold dominating position during the forecast period. The growth of genomics market in cancer care is primarily driven by the need for accurate screening techniques that gives to the point diagnosis of cancer.

Genomics in Cancer Care Product Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Russia, Netherlands, RoE)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Geographically, North America holds a dominating position in the global genomics in cancer care market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The market growth in North America is driven by the presence of refined research & development infrastructure for the researchers, large pool of patients suffering from cancer, and high healthcare expenditure by the individuals. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to reach remarkable growth owning to the increased penetration rate of these technologies and improving research and development expenditure by the biopharma industries.

