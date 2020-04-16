Global Acid Whey Powder Market Revenue to Record Robust Growth in the Years After the End of COVID-19 Crisis

Acid Whey Powder: Market Outlook

For many years, there has been an increase in food processing, which has led to the usage of new types of food additives such as processing agents, nutritional agents, preservatives, acid regulators, flavorings, sensory agents, baking agents, color retention agents, and more. Preservatives are certain substances that are added to most food items, which help prevent the food from decomposition due to certain microbial growth.

Whey is a kind of liquid milk product obtained during the manufacture of casein, cheese, or other similar product separation from curd after coagulation of the milk and/or of products obtained from milk. Coagulation is obtained through rennet type enzymes. Whey powder is a certain milk powder that is obtained after drying the liquid whey. Acid whey powder is a dried milk product while manufacturing casein, cheese, and other similar products, in which coagulation is done by acidification. Acid whey powder is essentially used as a preservative in various food products and pharmaceuticals.

Acid Whey Powder and its Various Properties

Acid whey powder is derived during the manufacturing of acid casein, and soft white cheese such as Petit Suisse cheese, mascarpone, and ricotta. The manufacturing of acid whey powder is done in three ways. The first way to produce acid whey powder is by the coagulation of milk using an acidifier. Firm, permeable, and brittle curd is then produced, which is acid whey powder. The second way to produce acid whey powder is by drying fresh whey that is obtained from white cheese. This process also includes microbial fermentation, which helps lowering the milk pH that helps changing the lactose into lactic acid. The acid obtained is acid whey powder. The third way of obtaining acid whey powder is from manufacturing casein. This is typically done by forming a casein precipitate using sulphuric acid, and forms acid whey powder.

A majority of acid whey powder is prepared from the manufacturing of Greek yogurt in the U.S. Annually, the U.S. Greek yogurt market generates billions of kgs of acid whey powder. These days, food scientists and food manufacturing companies are seeking many ways of using acid whey powder economically, and not harming the environment.

Global Acid Whey Powder Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end use, the global acid whey powder market has been segmented as:

Food Manufacturers Dairy Products Drinkables Ice Cream Yogurt Confectionery Chocolates Candies Aerated Confections Bakery Cakes Pastries Bread Biscuits Meat Products Ham Fish Products Soups and Sauces Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals Tablets Inhalers Nutritional Drugs

Nutraceuticals Probiotics Prebiotics



On the basis of function, the global acid whey powder market has been segmented as:

Food Extenders

Food Binders

Preservatives

On the basis of distribution channel, the global acid whey powder market has been segmented as:

Food Manufacturers

Food Services

Pharmaceuticals

Global Acid Whey Powder Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global acid whey powder market identified across the value chain include Avani Food Products, Almil AG, Hoogwegt Group, Glenstal Foods Ltd., Euroduna Food Ingredients Gmbh, Ace International, Van Lindenberg Trading BV, Unipolcom S.A., Agrocomplex, Mitsubishi International Corporation, Mitsui & Co. (USA), Inc., NorthWoods Group Ltd., Olam Americas, Inc., and Ornua Cooperative, among others.

Opportunities for Participants in the Acid Whey Powder Market

The acid whey powder market is pegged to have high potential for growth, owing to the various benefits of acid whey powder in the food industry. Many food manufacturers in regions such as North America and Latin America are using acid whey powder predominantly when compared to the other whey products. If the same practice is adopted by other regions, the acid whey powder market is likely to witness phenomenal growth over the forecast period.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the acid whey powder market, and contains thoughtful facts, historical data, insights, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report also contains projections using a suitable set of methodologies and assumptions. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, end use, function, and distribution channel.