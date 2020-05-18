Global Aerospace Landing Gear Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aerospace Landing Gear market.

Landing Gear is the undercarriage of an aircraft or spacecraft and may be used for either takeoff or landing.

For aircraft, the landing gear supports the craft when it is not flying, allowing it to take off, land, and taxi without damage. Wheels are typically used but skids, skis, floats or a combination of these and other elements can be deployed depending both on the surface and on whether the craft only operates vertically (VTOL) or is able to taxi along the surface. Faster aircraft usually have retractable undercarriages, which fold away during flight to reduce air resistance or drag.

The global Aerospace Landing Gear market is valued at 13000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 20700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aerospace Landing Gear volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aerospace Landing Gear market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

UTC Aerospace Systems

AAR Corp

Safran Landing System

CIRCOR Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace

Heroux-Devtek

Liebherr Group

GKN Aerospacervices

Triumph Group

SPP Canada Aircraft

Whippany Actuation System

Aerospace Turbine Rotables

Eaton Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Main Landing Gear

Nose/Tail Landing Gear

Segment by Application

Commerical

Region Jet

Business Jet

Helicopter

Miltary Aircraft

