Global Aerospace Landing Gear Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aerospace Landing Gear market.
Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Aerospace Landing Gear Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Aerospace Landing Gear market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Aerospace Landing Gear market.
Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Aerospace Landing Gear market.”
Landing Gear is the undercarriage of an aircraft or spacecraft and may be used for either takeoff or landing.
For aircraft, the landing gear supports the craft when it is not flying, allowing it to take off, land, and taxi without damage. Wheels are typically used but skids, skis, floats or a combination of these and other elements can be deployed depending both on the surface and on whether the craft only operates vertically (VTOL) or is able to taxi along the surface. Faster aircraft usually have retractable undercarriages, which fold away during flight to reduce air resistance or drag.
The global Aerospace Landing Gear market is valued at 13000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 20700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Aerospace Landing Gear volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aerospace Landing Gear market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
UTC Aerospace Systems
AAR Corp
Safran Landing System
CIRCOR Aerospace
Magellan Aerospace
Heroux-Devtek
Liebherr Group
GKN Aerospacervices
Triumph Group
SPP Canada Aircraft
Whippany Actuation System
Aerospace Turbine Rotables
Eaton Corporation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Main Landing Gear
Nose/Tail Landing Gear
Segment by Application
Commerical
Region Jet
Business Jet
Helicopter
Miltary Aircraft
