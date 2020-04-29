Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2026

The report named, * Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 * has been added to the archive of market research studies by QY Research. The industry experts and researchers have offered reliable and precise analysis of the global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market in view of numerous aspects such as growth factors, challenges, limitations, developments, trends, and growth opportunities. This report will surely act as a handy instrument for the market participants to develop effective strategies with an aim to reinforce their market positions. This report offers pin-point analysis of the changing dynamics and emerging trends in the global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market.

The report has also focused on the competitive landscape and the key strategies deployed by the market participants to strengthen their presence in the global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market. This helps the competitors in taking well-versed business decisions by having overall insights of the market scenario. Leading players operating in the global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market comprising Tesla, BMW Group, BYD, Yutong, Daimler AG, BAIC, Renault, Toyota Motor Corporation, General Motors, SAIC, Geely, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Volkswagen, Chery, JMCG, JAC, Ford, Hyundai, Dongfeng, Zotye, Mitsubishi, Honda, Changan Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) are also profiled in the report.

Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to boost the global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market growth in the years to come. Besides, authors of the report have shed light on the factors that may hamper the growth of the global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market.The report also helps in understanding the global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market through key segments including application, product type, and end user. This analysis is based on various parameters such as CGAR, share, size, production, and consumption.The leading industry experts have also scrutinized the global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market from a geographical point of view, keeping in view the potential countries and their regions. Market participants can rely on the regional analysis provided by them to sustain revenues.

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Segmentation by Product

, Electric Vehicle, Natural Gas/Compressed Natural Gas, Others Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV)

Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Segmentation by Application

, Home Use, Commercial Use

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Electric Vehicle

1.4.3 Natural Gas/Compressed Natural Gas

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Home Use

1.5.3 Commercial Use

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Industry

1.6.1.1 Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Tesla

8.1.1 Tesla Corporation Information

8.1.2 Tesla Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Tesla Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Tesla Product Description

8.1.5 Tesla Recent Development

8.2 BMW Group

8.2.1 BMW Group Corporation Information

8.2.2 BMW Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 BMW Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 BMW Group Product Description

8.2.5 BMW Group Recent Development

8.3 BYD

8.3.1 BYD Corporation Information

8.3.2 BYD Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 BYD Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 BYD Product Description

8.3.5 BYD Recent Development

8.4 Yutong

8.4.1 Yutong Corporation Information

8.4.2 Yutong Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Yutong Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Yutong Product Description

8.4.5 Yutong Recent Development

8.5 Daimler AG

8.5.1 Daimler AG Corporation Information

8.5.2 Daimler AG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Daimler AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Daimler AG Product Description

8.5.5 Daimler AG Recent Development

8.6 BAIC

8.6.1 BAIC Corporation Information

8.6.2 BAIC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 BAIC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 BAIC Product Description

8.6.5 BAIC Recent Development

8.7 Renault

8.7.1 Renault Corporation Information

8.7.2 Renault Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Renault Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Renault Product Description

8.7.5 Renault Recent Development

8.8 Toyota Motor Corporation

8.8.1 Toyota Motor Corporation Corporation Information

8.8.2 Toyota Motor Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Toyota Motor Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Toyota Motor Corporation Product Description

8.8.5 Toyota Motor Corporation Recent Development

8.9 General Motors

8.9.1 General Motors Corporation Information

8.9.2 General Motors Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 General Motors Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 General Motors Product Description

8.9.5 General Motors Recent Development

8.10 SAIC

8.10.1 SAIC Corporation Information

8.10.2 SAIC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 SAIC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 SAIC Product Description

8.10.5 SAIC Recent Development

8.11 Geely

8.11.1 Geely Corporation Information

8.11.2 Geely Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Geely Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Geely Product Description

8.11.5 Geely Recent Development

8.12 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

8.12.1 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Corporation Information

8.12.2 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Product Description

8.12.5 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Recent Development

8.13 Volkswagen

8.13.1 Volkswagen Corporation Information

8.13.2 Volkswagen Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Volkswagen Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Volkswagen Product Description

8.13.5 Volkswagen Recent Development

8.14 Chery

8.14.1 Chery Corporation Information

8.14.2 Chery Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Chery Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Chery Product Description

8.14.5 Chery Recent Development

8.15 JMCG

8.15.1 JMCG Corporation Information

8.15.2 JMCG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 JMCG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 JMCG Product Description

8.15.5 JMCG Recent Development

8.16 JAC

8.16.1 JAC Corporation Information

8.16.2 JAC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 JAC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 JAC Product Description

8.16.5 JAC Recent Development

8.17 Ford

8.17.1 Ford Corporation Information

8.17.2 Ford Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Ford Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Ford Product Description

8.17.5 Ford Recent Development

8.18 Hyundai

8.18.1 Hyundai Corporation Information

8.18.2 Hyundai Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 Hyundai Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Hyundai Product Description

8.18.5 Hyundai Recent Development

8.19 Dongfeng

8.19.1 Dongfeng Corporation Information

8.19.2 Dongfeng Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 Dongfeng Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Dongfeng Product Description

8.19.5 Dongfeng Recent Development

8.20 Zotye

8.20.1 Zotye Corporation Information

8.20.2 Zotye Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 Zotye Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Zotye Product Description

8.20.5 Zotye Recent Development

8.21 Mitsubishi

8.21.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

8.21.2 Mitsubishi Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.21.3 Mitsubishi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Mitsubishi Product Description

8.21.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

8.22 Honda

8.22.1 Honda Corporation Information

8.22.2 Honda Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.22.3 Honda Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Honda Product Description

8.22.5 Honda Recent Development

8.23 Changan

8.23.1 Changan Corporation Information

8.23.2 Changan Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.23.3 Changan Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 Changan Product Description

8.23.5 Changan Recent Development 10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Distributors

11.3 Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

