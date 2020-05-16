Global Ammonium Alginate Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ammonium Alginate market.

Alginates are derived from the cell walls of algae as the ammonium, sodium or calcium salts of alginic acid.

The rising demand for ammonium alginates in the packaging industry is driving the growth of this market. Ammonium Alginate is widely used as an emulsifier, stabilizer, gelling and thickening agent in food industry. The growing demand for ammonium alginate in the food and beverage industry will create many opportunities for the growth of this market.

Increase in the consumption of food and beverages in the developing economies is expected to increase the demand for ammonium alginate in these regions. Growing demand for convenience foods is expected to further promote market growth in future.

This report focuses on Ammonium Alginate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ammonium Alginate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kimica Corporation

Jiejing Group

Bright Moon Seaweed

IRO Alginate

Allforlong Bio-Tech

Danisco (Dupont)

FMC Corporation

SNAP Natural & Alginate Products

Qingdao Nanshan Seaweed

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Non-Industrial Grade

Industrial Grade

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Textiles

Biofuels

Paper and Pulp

Others

