Global Antibodies Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

An antibody (Ab), also known as an immunoglobulin (Ig), is a large, Y-shaped protein produced mainly by plasma cells that is used by the immune system to neutralize pathogens such as pathogenic bacteria and viruses. The antibody recognizes a unique molecule of the pathogen, called an antigen, via the Fabs variable region.

Based on types, the global antibodies market is seperated into polyclonal antibodies, monoclonal antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates. Among others, monoclonal antibodies posses the biggest market share in 2017 and is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Antibodies can be widely used in different sectorsluding hospitals, research institutions and long-term care facilities. Hospitals are the biggest downstream consumer of antibodies due to intens demand of monoclonal antibodies.

The global Antibodies market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Antibodies volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Antibodies market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Novartis

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Johnson & Johnson Services

Amgen

Bristol-Myers Squibb

AbbVie

Eli Lilly

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Monoclonal antibodies

Polyclonal antibodies

Antibody drug conjugates

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Long-term care facilities

Research institutes

