Global Authorized Carrvice Center Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Authorized Car Service centers offer OEM service to the vehicles of various companies. Each company has their own service channels, and they are increasing them at a greater rate to cope up with the rising vehicle sales.

Current passenger car service centers focusing on customer service, efficiency, and productivity is likely to enhance the authorized car service center market demand. Affordable annual maintenance plans along with extended warranties will further increase the industry size over the forecast timeframe. Numerous multi-brand service centers are commencing in tier 2 and 3 cities, favoring the authorized car service center business growth.

The global Authorized Carrvice Center market is valued at 200000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 253400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Authorized Carrvice Center volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Authorized Carrvice Center market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch

3M

Mahindra First Choicervices

Castrol

MyTVS

Mobil1

Carz Care

Carnation Auto

Honda

Hyundai

Renault

Volkswagen

BMW

Toyota

Maruti Suzuki

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

OEM Authorized Workshops

Organised Multibrandrvice Providers

Segment by Application

Engine

Transmission

Brakes

Suspension

Electrical

Body

