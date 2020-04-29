Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Study for 2020 to 2026 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges

The report named, * Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 * has been added to the archive of market research studies by QY Research. The industry experts and researchers have offered reliable and precise analysis of the global Auto Parts and Accessories market in view of numerous aspects such as growth factors, challenges, limitations, developments, trends, and growth opportunities. This report will surely act as a handy instrument for the market participants to develop effective strategies with an aim to reinforce their market positions. This report offers pin-point analysis of the changing dynamics and emerging trends in the global Auto Parts and Accessories market.

The report has also focused on the competitive landscape and the key strategies deployed by the market participants to strengthen their presence in the global Auto Parts and Accessories market. This helps the competitors in taking well-versed business decisions by having overall insights of the market scenario. Leading players operating in the global Auto Parts and Accessories market comprising Robert Bosch, Denso, Magna International, Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen, Hyundai Mobis, Aisin Seiki, Faurecia, Lear, Valeo, Delphi Automotive, Yazaki, Sumitomo Electric, JTEKT, Thyssenkrupp, Mahle GmbH, Yanfeng Automotive, BASF, Calsonic Kansei, Toyota Boshoku, Schaeffler, Panasonic Automotive, Toyoda Gosei, Autoliv, Hitachi Automotive, Gestamp, BorgWarner, Hyundai-WIA, Magneti Marelli, Samvardhana Motherson Auto Parts and Accessories are also profiled in the report.

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: ( Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart ) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1649453/global-auto-parts-and-accessories-market

Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to boost the global Auto Parts and Accessories market growth in the years to come. Besides, authors of the report have shed light on the factors that may hamper the growth of the global Auto Parts and Accessories market.The report also helps in understanding the global Auto Parts and Accessories market through key segments including application, product type, and end user. This analysis is based on various parameters such as CGAR, share, size, production, and consumption.The leading industry experts have also scrutinized the global Auto Parts and Accessories market from a geographical point of view, keeping in view the potential countries and their regions. Market participants can rely on the regional analysis provided by them to sustain revenues.

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Auto Parts and Accessories market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Auto Parts and Accessories Segmentation by Product

, Driveline & Powertrain, Interiors & Exteriors, Electronics, Bodies & Chassis, Seating, Lighting, Wheel & Tires, Others Auto Parts and Accessories

Auto Parts and Accessories Segmentation by Application

, OEMs, Aftermarket

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Auto Parts and Accessories market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Auto Parts and Accessories industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Auto Parts and Accessories market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Auto Parts and Accessories market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Auto Parts and Accessories market?

Get Customized Report in your Inbox within 24 hours : https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1649453/global-auto-parts-and-accessories-market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Auto Parts and Accessories Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Auto Parts and Accessories Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Driveline & Powertrain

1.4.3 Interiors & Exteriors

1.4.4 Electronics

1.4.5 Bodies & Chassis

1.4.6 Seating

1.4.7 Lighting

1.4.8 Wheel & Tires

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 OEMs

1.5.3 Aftermarket

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Auto Parts and Accessories Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Auto Parts and Accessories Industry

1.6.1.1 Auto Parts and Accessories Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Auto Parts and Accessories Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Auto Parts and Accessories Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Auto Parts and Accessories Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Auto Parts and Accessories Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Auto Parts and Accessories Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Auto Parts and Accessories Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Auto Parts and Accessories Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Auto Parts and Accessories Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Auto Parts and Accessories Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Auto Parts and Accessories Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Auto Parts and Accessories Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Auto Parts and Accessories Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Auto Parts and Accessories Production by Regions

4.1 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Auto Parts and Accessories Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Auto Parts and Accessories Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Auto Parts and Accessories Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Auto Parts and Accessories Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Auto Parts and Accessories Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Auto Parts and Accessories Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Auto Parts and Accessories Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Auto Parts and Accessories Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Auto Parts and Accessories Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Auto Parts and Accessories Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Auto Parts and Accessories Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Auto Parts and Accessories Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Auto Parts and Accessories Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Auto Parts and Accessories Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Auto Parts and Accessories Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Auto Parts and Accessories Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Auto Parts and Accessories Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Auto Parts and Accessories Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Auto Parts and Accessories Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Auto Parts and Accessories Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Auto Parts and Accessories Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Auto Parts and Accessories Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Auto Parts and Accessories Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Auto Parts and Accessories Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Auto Parts and Accessories Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Auto Parts and Accessories Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Auto Parts and Accessories Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Auto Parts and Accessories Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Auto Parts and Accessories Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Auto Parts and Accessories Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Auto Parts and Accessories Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Auto Parts and Accessories Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Auto Parts and Accessories Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Auto Parts and Accessories Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Auto Parts and Accessories Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Robert Bosch

8.1.1 Robert Bosch Corporation Information

8.1.2 Robert Bosch Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Robert Bosch Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Robert Bosch Product Description

8.1.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development

8.2 Denso

8.2.1 Denso Corporation Information

8.2.2 Denso Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Denso Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Denso Product Description

8.2.5 Denso Recent Development

8.3 Magna International

8.3.1 Magna International Corporation Information

8.3.2 Magna International Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Magna International Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Magna International Product Description

8.3.5 Magna International Recent Development

8.4 Continental

8.4.1 Continental Corporation Information

8.4.2 Continental Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Continental Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Continental Product Description

8.4.5 Continental Recent Development

8.5 ZF Friedrichshafen

8.5.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Corporation Information

8.5.2 ZF Friedrichshafen Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 ZF Friedrichshafen Product Description

8.5.5 ZF Friedrichshafen Recent Development

8.6 Hyundai Mobis

8.6.1 Hyundai Mobis Corporation Information

8.6.2 Hyundai Mobis Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Hyundai Mobis Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Hyundai Mobis Product Description

8.6.5 Hyundai Mobis Recent Development

8.7 Aisin Seiki

8.7.1 Aisin Seiki Corporation Information

8.7.2 Aisin Seiki Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Aisin Seiki Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Aisin Seiki Product Description

8.7.5 Aisin Seiki Recent Development

8.8 Faurecia

8.8.1 Faurecia Corporation Information

8.8.2 Faurecia Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Faurecia Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Faurecia Product Description

8.8.5 Faurecia Recent Development

8.9 Lear

8.9.1 Lear Corporation Information

8.9.2 Lear Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Lear Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Lear Product Description

8.9.5 Lear Recent Development

8.10 Valeo

8.10.1 Valeo Corporation Information

8.10.2 Valeo Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Valeo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Valeo Product Description

8.10.5 Valeo Recent Development

8.11 Delphi Automotive

8.11.1 Delphi Automotive Corporation Information

8.11.2 Delphi Automotive Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Delphi Automotive Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Delphi Automotive Product Description

8.11.5 Delphi Automotive Recent Development

8.12 Yazaki

8.12.1 Yazaki Corporation Information

8.12.2 Yazaki Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Yazaki Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Yazaki Product Description

8.12.5 Yazaki Recent Development

8.13 Sumitomo Electric

8.13.1 Sumitomo Electric Corporation Information

8.13.2 Sumitomo Electric Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Sumitomo Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Sumitomo Electric Product Description

8.13.5 Sumitomo Electric Recent Development

8.14 JTEKT

8.14.1 JTEKT Corporation Information

8.14.2 JTEKT Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 JTEKT Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 JTEKT Product Description

8.14.5 JTEKT Recent Development

8.15 Thyssenkrupp

8.15.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporation Information

8.15.2 Thyssenkrupp Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Thyssenkrupp Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Thyssenkrupp Product Description

8.15.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Development

8.16 Mahle GmbH

8.16.1 Mahle GmbH Corporation Information

8.16.2 Mahle GmbH Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Mahle GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Mahle GmbH Product Description

8.16.5 Mahle GmbH Recent Development

8.17 Yanfeng Automotive

8.17.1 Yanfeng Automotive Corporation Information

8.17.2 Yanfeng Automotive Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Yanfeng Automotive Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Yanfeng Automotive Product Description

8.17.5 Yanfeng Automotive Recent Development

8.18 BASF

8.18.1 BASF Corporation Information

8.18.2 BASF Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 BASF Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 BASF Product Description

8.18.5 BASF Recent Development

8.19 Calsonic Kansei

8.19.1 Calsonic Kansei Corporation Information

8.19.2 Calsonic Kansei Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 Calsonic Kansei Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Calsonic Kansei Product Description

8.19.5 Calsonic Kansei Recent Development

8.20 Toyota Boshoku

8.20.1 Toyota Boshoku Corporation Information

8.20.2 Toyota Boshoku Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 Toyota Boshoku Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Toyota Boshoku Product Description

8.20.5 Toyota Boshoku Recent Development

8.21 Schaeffler

8.21.1 Schaeffler Corporation Information

8.21.2 Schaeffler Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.21.3 Schaeffler Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Schaeffler Product Description

8.21.5 Schaeffler Recent Development

8.22 Panasonic Automotive

8.22.1 Panasonic Automotive Corporation Information

8.22.2 Panasonic Automotive Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.22.3 Panasonic Automotive Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Panasonic Automotive Product Description

8.22.5 Panasonic Automotive Recent Development

8.23 Toyoda Gosei

8.23.1 Toyoda Gosei Corporation Information

8.23.2 Toyoda Gosei Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.23.3 Toyoda Gosei Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 Toyoda Gosei Product Description

8.23.5 Toyoda Gosei Recent Development

8.24 Autoliv

8.24.1 Autoliv Corporation Information

8.24.2 Autoliv Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.24.3 Autoliv Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 Autoliv Product Description

8.24.5 Autoliv Recent Development

8.25 Hitachi Automotive

8.25.1 Hitachi Automotive Corporation Information

8.25.2 Hitachi Automotive Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.25.3 Hitachi Automotive Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.25.4 Hitachi Automotive Product Description

8.25.5 Hitachi Automotive Recent Development

8.26 Gestamp

8.26.1 Gestamp Corporation Information

8.26.2 Gestamp Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.26.3 Gestamp Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.26.4 Gestamp Product Description

8.26.5 Gestamp Recent Development

8.27 BorgWarner

8.27.1 BorgWarner Corporation Information

8.27.2 BorgWarner Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.27.3 BorgWarner Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.27.4 BorgWarner Product Description

8.27.5 BorgWarner Recent Development

8.28 Hyundai-WIA

8.28.1 Hyundai-WIA Corporation Information

8.28.2 Hyundai-WIA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.28.3 Hyundai-WIA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.28.4 Hyundai-WIA Product Description

8.28.5 Hyundai-WIA Recent Development

8.29 Magneti Marelli

8.29.1 Magneti Marelli Corporation Information

8.29.2 Magneti Marelli Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.29.3 Magneti Marelli Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.29.4 Magneti Marelli Product Description

8.29.5 Magneti Marelli Recent Development

8.30 Samvardhana Motherson

8.30.1 Samvardhana Motherson Corporation Information

8.30.2 Samvardhana Motherson Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.30.3 Samvardhana Motherson Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.30.4 Samvardhana Motherson Product Description

8.30.5 Samvardhana Motherson Recent Development 10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Auto Parts and Accessories Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Auto Parts and Accessories Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Auto Parts and Accessories Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Auto Parts and Accessories Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Auto Parts and Accessories Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Auto Parts and Accessories Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Auto Parts and Accessories Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Auto Parts and Accessories Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Auto Parts and Accessories Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Auto Parts and Accessories Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Auto Parts and Accessories Sales Channels

11.2.2 Auto Parts and Accessories Distributors

11.3 Auto Parts and Accessories Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Auto Parts and Accessories Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.