Global Automated Suturing Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Surgical suture is a medical device used to hold body tissues together after an injury or surgery. Application generally involves using a needle with an attached length of thread. A number of different shapes, sizes, and thread materials have been developed over its millennia of history. Surgeons, physicians, dentists, podiatrists, eye doctors, registered nurses and other trained nursing personnel, medics, and clinical pharmacists typically engage in suturing. Surgical knots are used to secure the sutures.

Among other regions, North America accounted for the biggest market share of the golbal automated suturing devices market in 2017, but Japan market is expected to see a CAGR of 4.8% over the period from 2017 to 2025.

The global Automated Suturing Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automated Suturing Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automated Suturing Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

C. R. Bard

Apollo Endosurgery

EndoEvolution

LSI Solutions

SuturTek

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Disposable Automated Suturing Devices

Reusable Automated Suturing Devices

Segment by Application

Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Open Surgeries

Trauma Cases

