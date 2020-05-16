Global Automotive Aluminum Alloy Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Aluminum Alloy market.

Aluminium alloys (or aluminum alloys; see spelling differences) are alloys in which aluminium (Al) is the predominant metal. The typical alloying elements are copper, magnesium, manganese, silicon, tin and zinc.

The powertrain application segment led the automotive aluminum market in 2016, in terms of value. The growth of the powertrain application segment of the automotive aluminum market can be attributed to increased use of aluminum in automotive manufacturing in the North American and Asia-Pacific regions.

The global Automotive Aluminum Alloy market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Aluminum Alloy volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Aluminum Alloy market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Novelis

Alcoa

Constellium N.V

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

UACJ Corporation

Norsk Hydro ASA

RIO Tinto

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

Aleris

Autoneum Holding AG

Federal-Mogul Holding Corporation

Dana Holding Corporation

Elringklinger AG

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG

Thermotec Automotive Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cast Aluminum Alloy

Rolled Aluminum Alloy

Extruded Aluminum Alloy

Segment by Application

Powertrain

Chassis & Suspension

Car Body

Other

